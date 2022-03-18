Petition to remove Kanye West as Coachella 2022 headliner receives more than 5,000 signatures 

American rapper Kanye West's latest drama has caused his critics to slam Coachella for removing his name as one of 2022's music festival headliners.

An internet user going by the name "Kim Pete" has created a change.org petition saying that organizers should be ashamed of themselves for giving West “any more of a platform” to spew hate against his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, and her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

The petition, which garnered over 1,650 signatures by the afternoon of March 17, said that no one has stood up to West until now and those who have, have been bashed by the rapper as well.

YEEZY GOD @gunnertierno KANYE WEST WITH SAINT AT THE WARRIORS CELTICS BASKETBALL GAME IN SAN FRANCISCO TONIGHT KANYE WEST WITH SAINT AT THE WARRIORS CELTICS BASKETBALL GAME IN SAN FRANCISCO TONIGHT https://t.co/mCmGZvOE4L

“We have watched Kanye harass, manipulate, and hurt Kim, Pete, and others for over a year now. This is ridiculous that he is allowed to freely do this.”

The petition was started on the day when Instagram suspended 44-year-old West from posting for 24 hours after he repeatedly attacked Kardashian, 41, and Davidson, 28, as well as comedians D.L. Hughley and Trevor Noah.

The Change.org petition currently has 5,118 supporters.

What is the history between Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, and Pete Davidson?

West previously accused Kardashian of using her four kids to anger and gaslight him, taking issue with daughter North's use of TikTok, and said he has become increasingly distant from his family.

He has also cyberbullied Davidson for weeks, even decapitating a cartoon depiction of him in his new music video, Eazy.

Instead of acquiescing to West, Kardashian has promised to take "the high road" in their ongoing divorce. Despite being declared legally single in March 2022, the ex-couple is still haggling over child custody and property issues.

In a sneak peek clip uploaded to YouTube by The Ellen Show, Kardashian was seen chatting with host Ellen DeGeneres on the episode, which will air on April 13. When DeGeneres asked why Kim has always been protective of Kanye West despite the rapper constantly giving her a hard time, the SKIMS creator said:

“I’ll always be protective. I always want my kids to just see the best of the best. So I just try to — as hard as it can be sometimes — I do try to ignore it and just try to do whatever’s best for the kids."

She further talked about her mother Kris Jenner and ex-husband and Kardashian's late father, Robert Kardashian, setting a good example for her. The social media star also said that no matter what goes on, Kanye is the father of her kids.

This year's Coachella event will be held in Indio, California, between April 15, 2022 to April 17, 2022 and April 22, 2022 to April 24, 2022. The headliners will be Kanye West, Harry Styles, and Billie Eilish.

Edited by Saman