''Hire Roy Woods'': Netizens divided as Hasan Minhaj eyed for The Daily Show host

The Daily Show is one of the most significant late-night talk and satirical news television programs in American history, stretching back to 1996 when it was hosted by the veteran Craig Kilborn.

Since then, numerous hosts have come and gone, each leaving their mark on different eras of the show. The most recent host, comedian Trevor Noah, held the position until 2022.

In addition to Trevor Noah, the show has featured a diverse range of guest hosts such as Al Franken, Wanda Sykes, Leslie Jones, Hasan Minhaj, Sarah Silverman, Chelsea Handler, John Leguizamo, Marlon Wayans, Kal Penn, and D.L. Hughley. However, viewers are still waiting for someone who can truly fill Trevor Noah's shoes.

According to recent developments, reports indicate that comedian Hasan Minhaj is eyeing the central role of The Daily Show. Though this sounds like an interesting prospect, fans are not exactly pleased with the development.

In fact, many fans took to Twitter to suggest other candidates for the role, Many also expressed how it would be a big downgrade from the previous hosts.

How are fans reacting to reports of Hasan Minhaj taking over The Daily Show?

At this point, The Daily Show is one of the most renowned shows of all time. It may not boast the charm that it once did, but it is still a staple in many American households. Hence, the position of a host is a very interesting one.

Previously, Minhaj, who has previously worked with Netflix on Patriot Act, expressed his interest in hosting The Daily Show in Variety’s Awards Circuit Podcast. He said:

"I’m definitely open to the conversation. It’s also a family conversation now. It’s a very different conversation then when I first got hired at the show when I was 29 My life is in a very different place. And so that’s a bigger life/family convo. "

"It changes a lot of things...It’s an all encompassing, all consuming thing. And other people have to live with the consequences of what I say. And I just want to make sure everybody, if that were to ever come to fruition, ‘hey, are we all on board with this?," he added.

Not all fans were disappointed at the prospect of Hasan Minhaj taking over. Many were glad that it could be a possibility.

More details about The Daily Show's future should drop soon.