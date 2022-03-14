Who is D.L. Hughley? All about the comedian amid Kanye West Instagram drama

Kanye West recently threatened comedian D.L. Hughley for commenting on his relationship with Kim Kardashian. The former couple is going through a widely publicized divorce.

D.L. Hughley sat down for an interview with VladTV last week and accused West of stalking Kardashian. He said,

“He is stalking her. You can think it’s cute. If it was my daughter, I'd do something about it. I don’t think it’s funny.”

Lor @Lor72906771 The Gworls Are Fighting @Barbiedolltvv This is the video that set Kanye West off on comedian DL Hughley.. I agree with him🤷🏾‍♀️ This is the video that set Kanye West off on comedian DL Hughley.. I agree with him🤷🏾‍♀️ https://t.co/gQktlMOnAn DL Hughley totally right about Ye Kanye West. Openly stalking his Ex. His daughter looked bewildered with his face all covered at Superbowl. The poor kid. Sick man! twitter.com/Barbiedolltvv/… DL Hughley totally right about Ye Kanye West. Openly stalking his Ex. His daughter looked bewildered with his face all covered at Superbowl. The poor kid. Sick man! twitter.com/Barbiedolltvv/…

Ye did not seem happy with the comments and shared a video of the comedian passing out on stage in June 2020 during a standup routine in Nashville, Tennessee. West accused Hughley of being a drug addict and a "pawn of the left" in a message. He mentioned,

“We gone stop letting practicing drug addicts be used by leftist to Willie Lynch our Future Black people with our own opinion are not allowed to speak in public I am the glitch D.L. God does not like you You have no favor Your family hates you I would hate to be related to somebody who used to be famous Now you just known as a broke pawn at least Oprah got billions ‘allegeD.L.y’ Come on leftist Y’all gotta do better than D.L..”

Kanye West attacked D.L. Hughley after he commented on his relationship with Kim Kardashian (Image via Twitter/shboogies)

Ye also took credit for Pete Davidson’s absence from Saturday Night Live in the last few weeks and believes that his attacks were the reason behind it. In another post, Kanye issued a threat to D.L. and said,

“I told y’all before about this tik tok stuff Now my 8 year old on here singing she fell in love with an emo girl. I’m a real person who wants the best for my children And D.L. Hughley is a pawn Yeah I know a king not supposed to address a pawn but I address everything and find addresses D.L. So don’t speak on me or my children I can afford to hurt u.”

DL Hughley @RealDLHughley Hmmm! Ain’t it weird that #Kanye supposedly has all these goons who will kill for him, but not one of them will get his prescriptions filled? Here’s a thought while you’re on your way to kill me in Calabasas, how about somebody drop by CVS and pick up his Xanax! Lol #TeamDl Hmmm! Ain’t it weird that #Kanye supposedly has all these goons who will kill for him, but not one of them will get his prescriptions filled? Here’s a thought while you’re on your way to kill me in Calabasas, how about somebody drop by CVS and pick up his Xanax! Lol #TeamDl

Hughley also responded to the comments and called Ye a "dumb a** house n**ga" and a drug addict. He also posted a few tweets stating that he is not scared of the artist.

Everything known about D.L. Hughley

Born on March 6, 1963, Darryl Lynn Hughley is mostly known as the host of BET’s ComicView from 1992 to 1993. He gained recognition for his appearances on the ABC/UPN sitcom The Hughleys and as one of the ’Big Four' comedians in The Original Kings of Comedy.

He was also the host of CNN’s D.L. Hughley Breaks the News, a correspondent on NBC’s The Jay Leno Show, and a local radio personality and interviewer in New York City. He also grabbed the ninth position on Dancing with the Stars in 2013.

The actor’s father Charles Hughley was a Delta Air Lines maintenance worker and the second of four children. He was a resident of Portsmouth for two months before his family shifted and grew up in South Central, Los Angeles.

The 59-year-old’s first book I Want You to Shut the F*ck Up: How the Audacity of Dopes Is Ruining America was published in 2012. This was followed by his second book Black Man, White House: An Oral History of the Obama Years in 2017.

His third book How Not to Get Shot: And Other Advice From White People was published in 2018, and his latest book titled Surrender, White People: And Other Advice From White People was published in 2020.

D.L. Hughley is an actor, political commentator, radio host, author, and comedian (Image via Getty Images/Rodin Eckenroth)

The Spy School star is currently hosting a talk show, The D.L. Hughley Show, that premiered in March 2019. He is also known for his work on radio and his show, The D.L. Hughley Morning Show, which premiered on WKRS in 2009.

His net worth is estimated to be around $10 million.

He is married to the film producer LaDonna Hughley, and they have three children together – Tyler Whitney Hughley, Ryan Nicole Hughley, and Kyle Aaris Hughley.

Edited by Siddharth Satish