What is Russell Peters' wife's name? Comedian gets married with several celebs in attendance

Comedian and actor Russell Peters got married last Sunday in front of around 300 guests, many of whom were celebrities from the comedy, music, and sports industries.

Peters and his bride, Ali, who goes by @_ilali on Instagram, tied the knot moments before sunset at the Ritz Carlton in Dana Point, CA. The ceremony, which took place on a bluff overlooking the ocean, was officiated by Cedric the Entertainer.

UFC announcer Bruce Buffer introduced Peters and his wife as they entered the reception. Chic's Nile Rodgers made a special appearance while R&B singer Deborah Cox sang the newlyweds' first dance song.

Guests and celebrities, the list of which included Big Daddy Kane, Wu-Tang Clan's Raekwon, Melle Mel, DJ Scratch and Luenell, enjoyed the party till late at night as they ate, danced, and restored their energy from a retro candy station to dance again.

A brief look back into Russell Peters' dating history

In 2010, Peters married his first wife, Monica Diaz, at a shotgun wedding in Las Vegas. The former couple welcomed a daughter in December 2010, whom they named Crystianna Marie.

However, Peters and Diaz ended their marriage in 2012, citing their incompatibility as the reason.

In September 2016, Peters got engaged to entrepreneur Ruzanna Khetchian. But the relationship did not last too long as the duo called it quits just four months after Peters got down on his knees for his proposal.

Shortly after breaking up with Khetchian in 2017, Peters went on to date model and former Miss Universe Honduras Jennifer Andrade, with whom he welcomed a son in 2019. Not much is known about the pair's split. Peters also shortly dated Bollywood actress Sunny Leone back in 2008.

However, it seems that Peters, who rarely shares photos of his bride, has finally found stability in his love life. The newlyweds made headlines last year as the comedian made an Instagram post hinting that a wedding might be taking place. Ali's Insta bio had a heart and ring emoji alongside Peters' initials.

