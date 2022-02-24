Watch: Bruce Buffer announces wedding walkout for comedian Russell Peters

Hollywood actor and comedian Russell Peters was lucky enough to walk out to Bruce Buffer's booming voice on his wedding day. The UFC announcer made his typical octagon-style announcement for Peters and his wife, Ilali.

Watch Russell Peters walk out to Buffer's announcement below:

FightClub @atfightclub 🎙 @brucebuffer announced Russell Peters wedding walkout… add that to the wedding list @brucebuffer announced Russell Peters wedding walkout… add that to the wedding list 💍🎙 https://t.co/orJPVOZnVG

Peters' Instagram Stories revealed that he tied the knot on February 20th.

Watch some pictures from the wedding below:

via Peters' Instagram Stories

via Peters' Instagram Stories

via Peters' Instagram Stories

via Peters' Instagram Stories

However, this is not the first time Peters has tied the knot. The Canadian comic previously married Monica Diaz in 2010 at a shotgun wedding in Las Vegas. However, they soon accepted their incompatibility and separated in 2012. Peters has an 11-year old daughter, Crystianna, from their marriage.

Peters then got engaged to entrepreneur Ruzanna Khetchian in October 2016 and even confessed that he got on his knees to propose. However, the engagement was short-lived and ended after four months due to personal disputes.

The Brampton native then went on to date model and former Miss Universe Honduras, Jennifer Andrade, in 2017. The couple were blessed with a son in 2019 and not much is known about their breakup afterwards.

Russell Peters had hinted at marriage with Ilali

Russell Peters hinted at his marriage with Ilali on Valentine's Day last year. Peters confessed that he has found the person he wants to spend the rest of his life with, in Ilali. The comedian wrote in a unique proposal:

"It’s Valentines Day and I never really believed that I would find someone that made me feel complete... is it sudden? Yes it is... was I looking for it? No... have I found the person that I genuinely want to spend my life with? YES!!! I love you @_ilali and I’d say I can’t wait to grow old with you but as it happens, we’re both already old AF!!🤷🏽‍♂️😂😂 Life doesn’t happen when you want it to... it happens when it’s supposed to... Happy Valentines Day everyone!!!"

Even Ilali's Instagram bio read 'RP' with a heart and a ring emoji, possibly hinting at engagement.

Edited by John Cunningham