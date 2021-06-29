Watch: Comparing Bruce Buffer's legendary, 'It's Time!' fight intro now to his old UFC intro

Bruce Buffer has been announcing fights for the UFC for such a long time that he has become synonymous with the world's largest MMA promotion. In the years that he has been with the UFC, Bruce Buffer's style of introducing fighters in the octagon has undergone several changes.

In a recent YouTube video, BT Sport compared Bruce's first night in the octagon to his recent introduction of middleweight champion Israel Adesanya at UFC 263. Take a look at how the veteran 'Voice of the Octagon' has changed over the years:

Bruce Buffer made his octagon debut in 1996 at UFC 8, headlined by Ken Shamrock and Kimo Leopoldo. 25 years later, Bruce remains the UFC's most used ring announcer to date.

When will Bruce Buffer retire?

Bruce Buffer has been introducing the biggest names in the fight business for quite some time now, and it looks like he will continue to do so, at least for a while. The 64-year old hopes to continue announcing fights for at least another decade. Revealing his retirement plans, Bruce Buffer told BJPenn.com in an interview from 2020:

"I'm very humble about it all. I'm all about passion, everything I do is with a passion that is the reason why I announce the way I do. When that passion starts to fade, which is not my case, then yes that is the time I will probably announce it is my time to retire. But, I would say you are stuck with me for at least another 10 years. I'm in great shape and stay in great shape. I'm lucky to do what I do."

Despite a career spanning over a quarter of a century, Bruce Buffer claims he must prove himself every time he steps foot inside the octagon. Buffer further said:

"I always give 150 percent every time I walk into the octagon. I've said it many times, every time I walk out on Saturday, those are the nights I have to prove I deserve the job. When I am there with no audiences with two great warriors in Stipe (Miocic) and DC (Daniel Cormier), even when there are 50 thousand people in an arena, when the introduction happens it is just me and the fighter. Just enhance the moment."

