How many years has Bruce Buffer been with the UFC and how old is he?

Veteran voice of the Octagon Bruce Buffer is celebrating his 25th anniversary of working at the UFC as an announcer. Buffer is now 63 years old and is famous for his catchphrase - "It's time!".

A video montage tributing Bruce Buffer was released at UFC 258 to commemorate his 25 years with the promotion. In February 1996 at UFC 8, Buffer joined the UFC as an announcer.

During his career, Bruce Buffer developed an animated yet charismatic style of introducing fighters to the cage. "Buffer 180" and "Buffer 360" are two signature moves that Bruce Buffer performs while introducing fighters in the cage. Buffer has mastered the art of hyping up fans in the arena with his energetic vocals.

There's only one voice of the Octagon. 🎙️



Congratulations on 25 years to the incomparable @BruceBuffer! #UFC258 pic.twitter.com/br57Ji51pN — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) February 14, 2021

UFC president Dana White appreciated Bruce Buffer's loyalty to the promotion. Buffer suits up in his iconic smoking jackets (tailored by King & Bay) for each event and builds up each fight in the same zestful manner. For UFC 258, Bruce Buffer dressed up in a dapper jacket acknowledging the 25 years that he has spent with the company.

We need to talk about @brucebuffer's 25th Anniversary jacket for #UFC258 😍😍😍



Custom lining showcasing his journey over the years 👌



📸 x @mykingandbay pic.twitter.com/fezdag5C7s — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) February 13, 2021

Did Bruce Buffer ever fight in the UFC?

Prior to entering the UFC as an announcer, Bruce Buffer held a black belt in the Korean martial art called Tang Soo Do. However, the Oklahoma native has never fought professionally inside the Octagon. Buffer regularly trains with UFC athletes and stays in shape for his appearances on live television.

A famous incident of Bruce Buffer getting into a heated physical exchange with former UFC fighter Frank Trigg was narrated in UFC's Fightlore. As Frank Trigg was having a conversation with UFC president Dana White in an elevator, Buffer interrupted by complimenting White's watch. Trigg took offense to this and hit Buffer with a karate chop.

Bruce Buffer immediately retaliated with a blow to Trigg's face and the two started to brawl as the elevator reached the ground floor. Buffer went on to address the brawl and talked about what Dana White thought of it.

"I guess one of the things that I really liked about it is that Dana saw that he doesn't have a wimp announcing his fights in the octagon."

Bruce Buffer remains a legend of the Octagon, with his announcing style having gone down in history.