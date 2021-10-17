Big Daddy Kane vs KRS-One: Where to watch, tickets, and all about epic Verzuz battle

Verzuz and Triller have collaborated on back-to-back epic nights for rap lovers as part of their first Verzuz Iconz concert series. After Saturday's entertainment, led by Super Cat, Brooklyn's Barclays Center is gearing up for a rap battle featuring Big Daddy Kane and KRS-One.

The buzz around the mega-event goes to show how revered and loved the rap legends are. Fans have picked sides and are ready to cheer their favorite rap star on.

How to livestream the Verzuz battle between Big Daddy Kane and KRS-One

The Verzuz battle will be available to view on Triller and Fite TV. For those who do not have a subscription to the streaming service, the battle will be featured on Instagram live as well.

Additionally, fans can buy a special TrillerVerzPass which comes with monthly and yearly subscriptions priced at $2.99 and $29.99, respectively.

When is it?

Big Daddy Kane and KRS-One will bring the house down with some serious rapping skills on October 17, Sunday at 7:00 pm Eastern Time (ET) and 4:00 pm Pacific Time (PT).

Where to buy tickets?

Those wanting to experience the big night live from the venue can visit Verzuz TV's website and click on the "Night 2 - Buy Tickets" option. Users will then be redirected to the appropriate Seat Geek option for the event.

What to expect from the big night?

Verzuz battles are more off-stage than they are on it. Started by producers Timbaland and Swizz Beatz during COVID-19, the webcast series may have been about friendly battles but fans have taken it to a whole new level.

For this one, they are fighting each other about who is the better rapper. However, some have expressed disappointment over the choice of artistes. Others thought Big Daddy Kane deserved a different opponent, someone along the lines of Rakim.

One fan commented, saying:

"Should have been Rakim and Big Daddy Kane."

To which another responded:

"I see what you’re saying! Yeah that probably would’ve been better."

Big Daddy Kane and KRS-One are gearing up for an epic night of trading rhymes as fans of both debate on who will come out victorious.

Edited by Srijan Sen