 How old is Gillian Vicencio? Juts meaning in Tagalog explored as actress gets dragged into KathNiel breakup over viral screenshots

The Internet is fired up about Filipina actress Gillian Vicencio after the 22-year-old was dragged into the controversy surrounding Philippines sweethearts Daniel Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo, aka KathNiel, following their breakup.

Following months-long speculation, the beloved couple Daniel Padilla, 28 and Kathryn Bernardo, 27, announced that they’ve mutually parted ways after 11 years.

The break-up was announced by Bernardo on November 30, 2023, in an instagram post and was later confirmed by Padilla in a separate statement. In an emotional post, Bernardo attributed the split to simply drifting apart. However, fans who appeared unsurprised by the news, believe that the alleged infidelity rumors surrounding the 28-year-old actor for months precipitated the split.

As the reason for the split remained vague, multiple actresses, including Andrea Brillantes were dragged into the cheating narrative circulating online.

Now they believe Gillian Vicencio was allegedly responsible for the split after viral screenshots posted by a netizen alleged that Gillian told actress Sue Ramirez that Daniel Padilla was “Juts.”

"Juts" in the Tagalog language spoken by Filipinos can either mean Marijuana or well-endowed. Fans alleged that Gillian bragging about Daniel Padilla’s manhood suggested that the two were romantically involved.

Viral screenshots accusing Gillian Vicencio and Daniel Padilla of allegedly cheating explored

Gillian Vicencio, the Filipina actress who made her debut in the 2018 movie Eerie was recently accused of allegedly cheating with actor Daniel Padilla while he was with Kathryn Bernardo.

The accusation stemmed from an unsubstantiated text screenshot that alleged Gillian bragged about the size of Daniel Padilla’s manhood, leading fans to believe the two were embroiled in an affair. Images of the viral screenshot conversation between two unknown individuals claimed something went down between Gillian Vicencio and Daniel Padilla.

According to screenshots, in September, the actor was allegedly unfaithful to Bernado with Gillian, who told actress Sue Ramirez about the size of the actor’s manhood. Ramirez then allegedly disclosed the information to actress Sofia Andres, a close friend of Kathryn Bernardo.

It should be noted that neither Kathryn Bernado nor Daniel Padilla have confirmed rumors of infidelity. In her statement online, Kathryn Bernardo said, “Our love story began with respect and ended with respect” suggesting infidelity was probably not the reason for the breakup.

Netizens defend Gillian Vicencio

As the speculation intensified, several fans defended Gillian, noting Kathryn Bernardo was still following the actress on Instagram, and the two who starred in the movie A Very Good Girl were recently spotted interacting during a promotional campaign.

This is not the first time Gillian Vicencio was linked with Daniel Padilla. In August 2023, during an appearance in “Marites University” the actress addressed the allegations that she was romantically involved with Padilla. Shooting down the allegations, Gillian Vicencio said that they were all really good friends.

"Actually, guys, nothing at all. The four of us will really get together. We are the ones who have been very solid. We are the ones doing the bonding. So I really don't know where the words are coming from.”

Meanwhile, netizens claimed veteran entertainment journalist Ogie Diaz, who, earlier this month, reported that KathNiel had separated, is vindicated after he was slammed as a fake news peddler on social media.