When is the new NBA YoungBoy album dropping? Rapper drops the cover art of “Make America Slime Again” on Instagram

NBA YoungBoy's new album Make America Slime Again is set to be released on Friday, July 4, 2025. On July 2, the rapper had dropped the cover art for the upcoming album. According to HotNewHipHop, fans had been completely unsure about what to expect from this project.
Recently, YoungBoy had dropped a few singles such as Finest, Top Tingz, Shot Callin, and Where I Been, but it couldn't be confirmed if these would make it to the album. The announcement about this album was made on June 16, through a simple Instagram story, in which the rapper wrote: "Album July 4."
According to reports by Hip-Hop Vibe, at the time, the album name was not confirmed as well. This album would be NBA YoungBoy's eighth studio album, since he released the seventh one, I Just Got a Lot on My Shoulders, in December 2024. The upcoming album would be his first since he announced that Trump had pardoned him.
The same was confirmed by NBA YoungBoy himself on May 28, according to reports by Billboard. CNN's Jasmine Wright was the first to share this piece of news on X, leading to the rapper's confirmation. Wright reportedly wrote,
"President Trump has also issued a full pardon to rapper NBA YoungBoy, one of the most streamed rappers, who was convicted of possessing weapons as a felon. He was released from prison earlier this year."
Fans were excited and elated about the upcoming release. The internet had been flooded with tweets from fans trying to get more information about the much-awaited album. YoungBoy had also revealed that a headlining tour would be conducted in order to protect Make America Slime Again. Announced in May 2025, this tour initially consisted of 27 shows, with the rapper later adding on 18 more.
NBA YoungBoy's Make America Slime Again (MASA) Tour is set to begin on September
As aforementioned, rapper NBA YoungBoy dropped the news about his upcoming tour back in May, and fans showed shown overwhelming response. According to Hip-Hop Vibe, after the initial 13-day show schedule was released, the tour got massive attention from fans. This prompted the rapper to add more dates to the existing ones.
The first show had been scheduled for September 1 in Dallas. Meanwhile, the last one was set to happen in Seattle, Washington, on November 12, 2025. The tour would be the rapper's first one in five years since his last one, Still Flexin, Still Steppin Tour, which happened back in 2020.
The tour dates included:
- September 1 - Dallas
- September 2 - Dallas
- September 5 - Austin
- September 6 - Houston
- September 9 - LA
- September 10 - LA
- September 12 - Oakland
- September 13 – Sacramento
- September 15 – Phoenix
- September 17 – Denver
- September 20 – St. Louis
- September 21 – Kansas City
- September 22- Minneapolis
- September 24 – Chicago
- September 25 – Columbus
- September 27 – Brooklyn
- September 28 – Boston
- September 29 – Newark
- October 1 – Washington, DC
- October 3 – Philadelphia
- October 4 – Baltimore
- October 6 – Detroit
- October 8 – Columbia
- October 9 - Columbia
- October 10 – Jacksonville
- October 11 – Orlando
- October 13 – Miami
- October 15 – Atlanta
- October 16 – Nashville
- October 18 – Atlanta
- October 19 – New Orleans
- October 22 - New Orleans
- October 24 - Raleigh
- October 26 - Charlotte
- October 28 - Houston
- October 29 - San Antonio
- October 30 - Dallas
- November 1 - Oklahoma City
- November 5 - Anaheim
- November 6 - Glendale
- November 7 - San Diego
- November 9 - Las Vegas
- November 11 - Portland
- November 12 - Seattle
Tickets could be booked from the VIP Nation website. Several packages have also been made available for the concertgoers.
NBA YoungBoy had expressed gratitude to Donald Trump for pardoning him
NBA YoungBoy had confirmed that Donald Trump had pardoned him. After Jasmin Wright from CNN reported the same on X, the rapper issued a statement confirming the same. Expressing gratitude to the US President, YoungBoy wrote in his Instagram story,
"I want to thank President Trump for granting me a pardon and giving me the opportunity to keep building — as a man, as a father, and as an artist. This moment means a lot."
He added that this opened the door to his future, which he had worked hard for. YoungBoy further reflected on how grateful he was to Trump for the pardon. He further thanked his attorney, Brittany K. Barnett, as well as all his fans who supported him all along.
The rapper was convicted of federal gun charges last December and received a sentence of 23 months behind bars in December. The rapper was released from prison in April 2025, a month before he confirmed being pardoned.