Did Trump pardon Andrew Tate? Presidential pardons explored as the Tate brothers face 21 charges in the UK

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan face 21 charges in the UK, including human trafficking, actual bodily harm, and r*pe, BBC reported. While tabloids linked the lifting of the Tate brothers' travel ban to Donald Trump in February 2025, there is no confirmation or mention of Trump pardoning Andrew.

On May 28, 2025, Trump issued another round of pardons and commutations following his presidential pardons granted in January 2025 to those convicted in the United States Capitol riots. According to a May 29, 2025, Hindustan Times report, the list of presidential pardons recently granted by Donald Trump includes names like:

NBA YoungBoy: The rapper pleaded guilty to firearm possession as a convicted felon, a charge stemming from a 2020 arrest in Louisiana. He was sentenced to 23 months in federal prison in December 2024.

Michael Grimm: The former Republican representative from New York was convicted of tax fraud in 2014.

Larry Hoover: Larry is the co-founder of the Gangster Disciples street gang in Chicago. He was serving six life sentences after being convicted on multiple charges in 1997.

Mark C Bashaw: Mark was convicted by a special court-martial for violating legal orders to comply with COVID-19 mitigation measures. Previously, he served at the Army Public Health Center.

Among those mentioned above, Trump granted presidential pardons to Todd and Julie Chrisley, Tanner Mansell and John Moore, and Michael Harris.

Charges against Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan in the UK explored

According to the BBC's report, the Crown Prosecution Service stated that it had authorized charges against the Tate brothers in 2024. The charges were authorized before an extradition warrant was issued to bring the brothers back from Romania.

For the unversed, Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan are also facing multiple charges in Romania, including s*xual intercourse with a minor and human trafficking. Hence, the CPS is prioritizing "domestic criminal matters in Romania" for settlement first.

The publication mentioned that CPS charged Andrew and his brother after receiving a file comprising evidence concerning allegations from the Bedfordshire Police. Tristan Tate is facing 11 charges of human trafficking, actual bodily harm, and r*pe in the UK concerning one alleged victim.

On the other hand, Andrew Tate is facing 10 charges of actual bodily harm, r*pe, controlling prostitution for gain, and human trafficking related to three alleged victims. Additionally, according to The Guardian, Andrew is facing a separate civil action from four women in the UK who have claimed coercive control and r*pe between 2013 and 2016.

When the Tate brothers traveled to the US in February 2025, the women who filed the civil action against Andrew claimed to feel "retraumatized" upon learning that he had left Romania. Additionally, upon returning to Romania from the U.S., the Tate brothers issued a media statement in March 2025, stating, "innocent men don't run from anything."

In addition to r*pe and human trafficking charges, a British court ruled in 2024 that Andrew Tate's frozen assets of over £2 million, held in multiple frozen bank accounts, would be forfeited under tax evasion laws.

The Tate brothers were accused of failing to pay taxes on the £21 million in revenue generated from their online activities between 2014 and 2022. At the time, Andrew Tate had dubbed the ruling a coordinated attack.

