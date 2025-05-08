Why is Fetty Wap in prison? Rapper to release new single from behind bars 

Fetty Wap's team has announced that the rapper will release a new song, Forever. The single is set to drop on Friday, May 9, and it will be his first release from prison.

Fetty Wap, whose real name is Willie Junior Maxwell II, is serving a six-year prison sentence. He was arrested on federal drug charges in 2021 and eventually pleaded guilty in 2022, leading to his sentencing in 2023.

The rapper took full responsibility for his actions, stating that he did everything in a 2023 interview. He is now set to release an emotional and raw new single this Friday.

More about Fetty Wap's new single, Forever

The rapper is scheduled to release a new single on May 9. His team posted on his social media accounts on May 7, announcing the release and sharing the poster. The caption read:

"His freedom was taken, but not his voice. New single, ‘Forever (71943509)’, drops Friday! A raw, emotional track straight from Fetty Wap’s heart. This isn’t just music — it’s his truth, his story, and his fight."

Mawell II's team also urged people to sign a petition for the rapper's early release—

"The petition to help Fetty fight for a pardon and his freedom is live now via link in bio. Let’s bring our brother home. Presave now. Sign the petition. Stand with him."

Incidentally, the rapper's song Again, released in 2015, topped the TikTok Billboard Top 50 charts in February of this year.

When Fetty Wap opened up on his drug trafficking charges

In 2021, the rapper was arrested for a drug trafficking conspiracy and initially pleaded not guilty. However, in August 2022, he pleaded guilty to helping distribute 500 grams of cocaine. In May 2023, he was sentenced to six years in prison and five years of post-prison supervision.

In an interview with XXL Mag in November 2023, he spoke about taking accountability for everything he did, saying:

"Some of the things I think about really is being home. I take accountability for everything I did. I don’t really be blaming nobody for nothing. It ain’t nobody else fault that I’m here, you know what I’m sayin’?

"However it may have went down, whatever, like with the people and all that, basically, just not standing tall. But at the end of the day, that’s my fault for involving myself around people like that, you know what I’m sayin’?"

Fetty Wap spoke about how he reflects on his actions and career while in prison. He admitted that he probably should have taken music more seriously and worked harder on it.

"Nobody made me do it. Nobody forced me to do it, you know what I’m sayin’? When I put myself in that situation, I ain’t really think for the long run. I’m thinking I could just run up a few million dollars, and I’m gon’ be good forever."

The rapper also asserted that while what he did was wrong, his main aim was to earn more money for his family. He pointed out that music wasn't going well when he started, so he sought other ways to make money.

