Team Trackhouse drops reel of Ross Chastain vibing to Fetty Wap at 2025 Cookout Clash pit stop

NASCAR Cup Series team Trackhouse Racing recently shared a reel of the #1 Chevy Camaro ZL1 driver Ross Chastain jamming to the well-recognized American rapper Fetty Wap during the pits. The short clip featured Chastain stopping for a pit stop during the Cook Out Clash held at Bowman Gray Stadium on February 2, 2025.

The Stock Car Association returned to the historic Winston-Salem, North Carolina-based quarter-mile flat asphalt oval track after a 54-year hiatus. The track, which hosted stock car races under the organization's banner for 77 years, holds the distinction of being its longest-running venue.

In the clip, Chastain entered Trackhouse Racing's pit corner with Fetty Wap's well-known song "Again" blasting in his car's speakers. The Cup Series team captioned the light-hearted moment:

"Caught Ross blasting that Fetty Wap. 🔊"

The #1 Chevy Camaro ZL1 driver advanced to the main event after finishing fifth in the Heat Race 1 on February 1, 2025. Additionally, his teammates Shane Van Gisberegan and Daniel Suarez also made it to the final event, competing in the Heat Race 2.

"The Watermelon Man" qualified 17th for the race with the best time of 14.248 seconds and a top speed of 63.167 mph. He delivered a skillful run at The Clash, securing a solid P6 behind 23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace.

However, the Trackhouse Racing driver was not impressed by Ryan Blaney's aggressive climb up the order. He had a frustrating battle with Blaney and criticized his tactics.

Ross Chastain is set to drive in the NASCAR Xfinity and Craftsman Truck Series in the 2025 season

Apart from competing in his fourth season in the Cup Series, Ross Chastain will also compete in a few select races in the Xfinity and Craftsman Truck Series in the 2025 season. The Trackhouse Racing driver will compete for JR Motorsports in the Xfinity Series and Niece Motorsports in the Truck Series.

The Alva, Florida native will pilot the #9 Chevy Camaro SS for five races in the Xfinity Series: COTA, Darlington, Nashville, Dover, and Iowa. Following his teammate Shane van Gisbergen's skills on road courses, he will drive the same car in four road course races.

Reflecting on his Xfinity Series run in the 2025 season under JR Motorsports, Chastain stated (via press release):

“I think there is a lot of benefit to getting seat time on Saturdays in the Xfinity Series [...] Getting an opportunity to do it with JR Motorsports is too good an opportunity to pass up. I know every time I climb in their Chevrolets, we will have a chance to win.”

Meanwhile, in the Craftsman Truck Series, Chastain will drive the #41 Chevy Silverado at Homestead-Miami, Charlotte, Michigan, Indianapolis Raceway Park, and Watkins Glen.

