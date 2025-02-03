Ross Chastain embraces the “cool experience” of racing at “historic” Bowman-Gray Stadium

Ross Chastain shared his thoughts on getting back in his racecar for the first NASCAR event of the year. Chastain said racing around the Bowman Gray Stadium is a "cool experience", considering the track's history in the stock car scene.

Chastain is a 32-year-old NASCAR driver signed by Trackhouse Racing. Driving the No. 1 Chevrolet Camaro, the Florida native has entered the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium, marking the league's return to the track after 54 years.

In an X post, Ross Chastain embraced the experience of driving in a historic venue, saying:

"Been a cool experience kicking off the season at such a historic venue for NASCAR! Let’s have some fun tonight. 👊"

During Heat Race 1 on Saturday, February 1, Ross Chastain advanced to the main event after finishing fifth, with Chase Elliott winning their respective groups. He avoided the chaotic wheel-to-wheel action among Kyle Busch, Justin Haley, and Noah Gragson.

His Trackhouse Racing teammates, Shane van Gisbergen and Daniel Suarez, have also made the transfer spots in Heat Race 2.

Chastain will start 17th in the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium between SVG in 10th and Suarez in 18th. The starting grid will comprise 23 drivers, with the two remaining spots yet to be determined in the last chance qualifier.

Ross Chastain drives the No. 1 Chevrolet Camaro - Source: Imagn

He will officially commence the 2025 season in the Daytona 500, the first points-paying race of the year. It is set to be his fourth full-time season with Trackhouse Racing after the team purchased Chip Ganassi Racing in 2021.

Ross Chastain set to drive in Xfinity and Truck Series this year

Aside from a full-time NASCAR Cup Series schedule, Ross Chastain will enter select races in the Xfinity and Craftsman Truck Series this year. He will drive for JR Motorsports in the second-tier series and Niece Motorsports in the pickup truck-based racing series.

Driving the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro SS, Chastain is set to compete in five Xfinity races: COTA, Darlington, Nashville, Dover, and Iowa. Trackhouse teammate Shane van Gisbergen will also drive the car in four road course races.

In a press release, Chastain said:

“I think there is a lot of benefit to getting seat time on Saturdays in the Xfinity Series [...] Getting an opportunity to do it with JR Motorsports is too good an opportunity to pass up. I know every time I climb in their Chevrolets, we will have a chance to win.”

On the other hand, Chastain's 2025 Truck Series schedule includes Homestead-Miami, Charlotte, Michigan, Indianapolis Raceway Park, and Watkins Glen. He is one of the three drivers of the No. 41 Chevrolet Silverado RST alongside Bayley Currey and Matt Gould.

The Florida native thanked the organization for continuously fielding him in a stock pickup truck, saying:

"I'm looking forward to racing at all these tracks on my schedule this year [...] It's hard to believe that this will be the eighth year that Al Niece has put me in one of his trucks. Everyone at Niece Motorsports treats me like family when I show up."

Ross Chastain will kick off his 2025 Xfinity schedule at COTA on March 1 and his Truck Series stint at Homestead-Miami Speedway on March 21.

