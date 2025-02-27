WATCH: Bryson DeChambeau posts Donald Trump's impressive golf cart track with 3-word caption

President Donald Trump played $1 million worth of rapper Fetty Wap’s song track in his golf cart when Bryson DeChambeau asked him about his favorite songs. The US POTUS is closely associated with golf and often spotted with players. In 2023, he played a round with Indian cricketer MS Dhoni.

Trump appeared on DeChambeau’s YouTube channel in 2024, where he could be seen playing 18 holes with the Scientist. The episode was a part of the series called ‘Break 50’.

Recently, DeChambeau uploaded a short clip of the YouTube video on his Instagram. In the video, the golfer and Trump were driving their way in a golf cart.

During the drive, Bryson DeChambeau asked Trump to name his top five songs of all time. In answer, the President said that he had a playlist. Then, he played the song ‘Again’ by Fetty Wap. The video was shared with the text:

“Who knew President Trump had a JBL?”

DeChambeau uploaded the video on Instagram with the caption:

"What a legend"

DeChambeau last played at the LIV Golf Adelaide, where he finished at T18 with a score of 4 under 212. He was nine shots behind the winner, Joaquin Niemann, who triumphed by shooting 65 in the last round.

Before this, DeChambeau also played at the LIV Golf Riyadh, where he finished in T6 with a score of 13 under 203. His next appearance will be at the LIV Golf Hong Kong, which will take place at the Hong Kong Golf Club from March 7.

Bryson DeChambeau shared his thoughts about Donald Trump after playing the 2022 LIV Golf Bedminster Pro-Am

Donald Trump and Bryson DeChambeau were in the same group for the 2022 LIV Golf Bedminster Pro-Am. Following the game, DeChambeau shared his thoughts on Trump’s golf skills. He said, via Golfweek:

“He's actually a really good golfer. He stripes it down the middle of the fairway and has good iron game and putts it pretty well…But it was an honor. I mean, anytime you get to play with a president, whether passed or sitting, it's just an honor, no matter who it is. Very lucky to have a relationship with him, and he's always been generous to me.

He added, “That's the funny one he talks about all the time. You know, it's true from what I've seen, what I've heard, obviously I haven't played with other presidents, but he's up there.”

DeChambeau finished at T31 at the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster with a score of 5 over 218. He shot 71, 74, and 73 in the three rounds of the tournament at Trump National Golf Club.

