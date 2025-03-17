Lefty Gunplay allegedly arrested at Rolling Loud as rapper is seen in handcuffs before his performance

American rapper Lefty Gunplay was reportedly arrested at Rolling Loud just moments before his scheduled performance. According to HotNewHipHop, Gunplay was set to perform on the final day of the music festival, Sunday, March 16, 2025, at about 5.45 pm local time at Hollywood Park in Inglewood, California.

Ad

Several clips of the rapper being arrested shortly before his set have been circulating online. However, the specific charges behind the alleged arrest remain unclear.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

One such clip, shared by the official X account @nojumper, quickly gained traction, garnering over 30K views and more than 280 likes within hours of being posted. A user (@damnyeezynhov) reacted to the video, tweeting:

"Didn’t the same thing happen to fetty wap? Pretty sure RL is the feds."

This comment seemingly referenced the 2021 arrest of Fetty Wap at Rolling Loud New York on drug-related charges. Despite the growing speculation, no official statement has been released from Gunplay's team. Meanwhile, Rolling Loud shared a statement about the rapper's canceled performance. In the tweet, they confirmed that the artist would not be performing, stating:

Ad

"Unfortunately Lefty Gunplay will not be performing. Stunna Girl will be performing at 5:45PM at the D’USSÉ Stage."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Lefty Gunplay was arrested in Texas last month

The alleged news of Lefty Gunplay's recent arrest comes just weeks after he was detained in Texas. The Los Angeles rapper was arrested in El Paso in February on charges related to controlled and prohibited substances.

As per Billboard, the rapper was booked into El Paso’s Downtown Jail on February 24, a day after the alleged offense took place. The outlet reported details on the charges on which he was taken into custody. This included possession of a controlled substance, possession of a prohibited substance in a correctional or civil facility, and not wearing a seatbelt.

Ad

Lefty Gunplay was released shortly after posting a bond of $35,000, along with a fee of $184 for the seat belt violation. As reported by CBS 4, the rapper was in El Paso to attend the Chuco Brunch event, which he eventually failed to go to.

Ad

During an interview with Power 102.1 FM’s Patti Diaz, Gunplay expressed his sincere apologies to fans for not being able to appear at the event. Lefty Gunplay further said:

"Later on, I'll get into further details of what really happened. If you know, you know, but I feel like I got to make it up to my El Paso fans. You know I got a lot of fans in Texas and things didn’t work out the way they were supposed to."

Ad

As of now, no confirmation or statements regarding his alleged arrest have been provided by the rapper or his team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback