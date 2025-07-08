“Everything that we need is done” — 90 Day Fiancé star Matt shares update on his legal divorce with Amani

90 Day Fiancé season 11 episode 20, Tell All Part 2, premiered on TLC on June 29, 2025. The reunion-themed episode brought back some of the couples to share updates on where they were in their respective relationships after the viewers last saw them in the finale episode.

90 Day Fiancé's first throuple, Amani, Matt, and Any's relationship felt open-ended at the end of the Tell All episode. However, in a recent interview with Swoon, published on July 2, Any assured that the three of them were still happy together.

Before Amani and Matt could bring Any into their relationship and the USA, they had to first legally divorce each other. Matt shared in the interview that they had successfully filed for their divorce.

“Everything that we need is done,” he said in the interview.

90 Day Fiancé stars Matt, Amani, and Any share an update on their relationship dynamic

In their interview, after confirming that the couple had officially filed the divorce paperwork, Matt shared that they hadn't told their two kids about their legal divorce. He explained that he believes more in the people that they care about rather than the "titles" that come along with them.

Amani chimed in, adding that nothing had changed in their lives despite filing for legal separation. She believes that the divorce paper is just a very complicated piece of legal paper that doesn't reflect their relationship. All she cares about is that it allows the three of them to be together.

Later in the interview, when Matt and Amani were asked to give advice to couples like them who want to broaden their relationship to a throuple, the 90 Day Fiancé couple said that all they needed was some "patience" and their partner, Any.

"[Couples] need the have an open mind because it’s not easy introducing another person into your relationship. Open your mind because you have some troubles similar to us. If you’re considering it, don’t be afraid. Don’t be afraid of society. We put our lives out there to bring awareness to this type of lifestyle, so that it’s not taboo, so we can normalize it," Amani added.

The couple was later asked if bringing Any into their preexisting relationship introduced a power imbalance between them and their new partner.

In response, Any acknowledged that Matt and Amani have been together for over 10 years. Because of their long-standing bond—including their shared responsibilities as parents and their deep-rooted connection—she believes they naturally hold more power in the relationship.

The 90 Day Fiancé star added that the major part of this difficulty is their distance. She noted that she needs to work with them for more time. She is currently living in Tijuana.

“I need to stay with them [for] more time. [Right now], I am living in Tijuana. It’s close, but it’s far. She needs [to work] in LA, and he stays in San Diego. When we stay together, we have a beautiful time, but it’s different,” Any added.

Reflecting on their open-ended appearance in the Tell All episodes, Any assured in the interview that all three of them were still happily together. She explained that it's normal to have problems in relationships. They, too, had some problems in the past that they worked through and still have some they are working on.

90 Day Fiancé season 11 episodes premiere every Sunday on TLC.

