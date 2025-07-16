Brad Pitt vs. Angelina Jolie: Net worths compared as actress allegedly accuses ex-husband of financial sabotage — Perez Hilton reacts

In a recent blog, American blogger and columnist Perez Hilton shared insights into Angelina Jolie's alleged claims that Brad Pitt is attempting to bankrupt her amid their ongoing court battle over Château Miraval, a French winery they once co-owned.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Brad Pitt's estimated net worth is $400 million, while Angelina Jolie's is $120 million.

In his blog, Perez explained that Pitt sued Jolie in 2022 for selling her share of Château Miraval, claiming that the sale to Russian billionaire Yuri Shefler was done without his consent, in violation of their agreement that neither party would sell their stake without the other's approval.

In response, Jolie filed a countersuit, accusing Brad Pitt of "waging a vindictive war against" her since she filed for divorce from him in 2016, per People Magazine.

Subsequently, in recent news, Radar Online cited a source close to Jolie who claimed that Pitt is determined to continue the legal battle to bankrupt her.

"Well, now we’re hearing the Maleficent star’s perspective… and if this report is to be believed, it’s freakin’ brutal," Hilton remarked.

According to the source, the ongoing battle is taking a significant toll on Angelina's emotional well-being.

"It’s the last thing I need right now. I’m tired, stressed, and emotionally exhausted," Angelina reportedly told the source.

The outlet's source further claimed that the Maleficent star believes Pitt is trying to wear her down in every way.

"He's trying to drain me. The time, the energy, the money – it’s all meant to wear me down," Jolie allegedly said.

Reacting to the source's claims, Perez Hilton remarked:

"Jeez. Are we about to see another near-decade of courtroom contention between these two? It certainly would be enough to bankrupt most people! Billable hours for all these lawyers can really add up, after all…"

Source claims ongoing legal battle with Brad Pitt is affecting Angelina Jolie's support for their kids

Brad Pitt (L) and Angelina Jolie attend the 15th Annual AFI Awards at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles (Image via Getty)

The source further revealed that the mounting legal fees are affecting Angelina Jolie's ability to maintain the lifestyle and security of their six children. The source added that the kids are aware of the legal battle, and it is "pushing" Brad Pitt further away from them.

"The kids are very aware of what’s going on. They’re watching this, and it’s pushing them further away from Brad. They see it as an attack on their mother, and they’re siding with her," the source added.

However, they said that Jolie is prepared to fight the legal battle against her ex-husband as long as it is necessary.

"She's said she'll fight this to the bitter end if she has to. But there’s no doubt – it’s taking a toll," the source said.

Furthermore, the outlet cited another source close to the Moneyball star who claimed he sees Château Miraval as something "deeply personal" and is not willing to give it up easily, adding that it's a "symbol of his legacy."

Reacting to this, Perez Hilton questioned Brad Pitt's priorities, asking whether his children and his iconic movies wouldn't be considered more personal than a winery.

"Oookay. Not the great movies he’s made? Or his kids? Some winery only super rich people care about? Really?" Hilton questioned.

After tying the knot with Brad Pitt on August 23, 2014, Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from him on September 20, 2016. Their divorce was finalized nearly eight years later, on December 20, 2024.

