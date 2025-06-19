“I can help in other ways” — When Brad Pitt made his feelings clear about being more political

Brad Pitt is arguably one of the most famous actors and producers in Hollywood. Born in 1963 in Oklahoma, US, Pitt rose to fame in 1991 for his role in Thelma and Louise. Since then, he has gone on to act in several blockbuster movies, including Legends of the Fall (1994), Seven (1995), Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005), and Inglourious Basterds (2009).

Ad

In his career spanning over three decades, Brad Pitt has received several awards for his performances, including two Academy Awards, two BAFTAs, two Golden Globes, and a Primetime Emmy. He has also been named the Sexiest Man Alive by People Magazine twice, in 1995 and 2000. He has also been on the Time 100 list in 2007, and on Forbes' Celebrity 100 list from 2006 to 2008.

Pitt is now slated to appear in Joseph Kosinski's highly anticipated F1: The Movie, scheduled for release on Friday, June 27, 2025, in the US.

Ad

Trending

In an interview with GQ Magazine dated May 3, 2017, Brad Pitt opened up about his views on several issues, including politics, when asked if he had ever felt he needed to be more political.

"I can help in other ways," he said.

Pitt further continued to talk about how he got his views out to the world through his movies.

"I can help by getting movies out with certain messages. I've got to be moved by something—I can't fake it. I grew up with that Ozarkian mistrust of politics to begin with, so I just do better building a house for someone in New Orleans or getting certain movies to the screen that might not get made otherwise," he said.

Ad

Brad Pitt on life and being an actor

Brad Pitt in F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (Image via Getty)

In the same interview, Pitt got candid about his past when asked about how he developed an interest in being an actor.

Ad

"As a kid, I was certainly drawn to stories—beyond the stories that we were living and knew, stories with different points of view. And I found those stories in film, especially. Different cultures and lives so foreign to mine. I think that was one of the draws that propelled me into film. I didn't know how to articulate stories. I'm certainly not a good orator, sitting here telling a story, but I could foster them in film," he said.

Ad

When he was asked if he still found acting to be exciting, the then 53-year-old actor answered that comedy, or anything that might be a gamble, was exciting to him.

"If I believe something is worthy, then I know it will be worthy in time to come," he shared.

As the interview progressed to heavier topics, Brad Pitt touched upon his youth and substance abuse. However, he refused to deny any part of himself.

Ad

"For me every misstep has been a step toward epiphany, understanding, some kind of joy. Yeah, the avoidance of pain is a real mistake. It's the real missing out on life. It's those very things that shape us, those very things that offer growth, that make the world a better place, oddly enough, ironically. That make us better," he said.

Ad

Since this interview followed right after his highly publicized split with Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt spoke about how he needed to keep busy and fill up his time with creative endeavours such as sculpting. He revealed that he was prone to despair, hopelessness, and chaotic thoughts, and creative pursuits helped him make sense of things at such times.

Pitt also disclosed that he was working towards being a better person and father, despite having limited visitation rights.

Ad

"There's no love without loss. It's a package deal."

Catch Brad Pitt in his upcoming movie F1: The Movie hitting theatres on June 27, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debnabh Mitra Debnabh manages the High School Sports division at Sportskeeda. He was an NFL writer and also worked as an entertainment journalist.

When not engrossed in looking for the next best story on budding pro-sports bound athletes, Debnabh likes to create music playlists, compose music, and play his guitar.

He is a die-hard Chelsea F.C. and Mohun Bagan fan and leaves no chance to get onto the field for a game of football. Know More