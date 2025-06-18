Brad Pitt expresses his shock over learning true extent of F1's brutal reality

Hollywood mega star Brad Pitt has taken the time to share his true feelings on the reality of the pinnacle of motorsport, F1. The premiere of the movie that will be in theatres from June 27 onwards took place on June 16 in New York (Radio City Music Hall), where several top stars from the world of F1 were present, including Pitt himself.

The lights of the seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, who has also co-produced the F1 movie, were present for the event in stunning attire. The same was the case for the heavy hitters of the sport like Lando Norris, Charles Leclerc, and the Monegasque's former Ferrari teammate, Carlos Sainz.

In line with all the glitz and glam and the brutal reality of racing in a top motorsport like F1, Brad Pitt added the following via a conversation with the TodayShowAustralia.

"These cars, it's shocking what they can do. I've spent past few decades getting on a track on a motorcycle, so I understood race-line, breaking points, and trail breaking to a degree, but nothing to what you know, these guys go through. The fact that you can go down a straight at 180 mph, and a 80-yard marker, get that thing slowed down for a 90 degree right, is shocking." Pitt said. (1:11 onwards).

In the F1 movie, Brad Pitt drives for a struggling APXGP team as Sonny Hayes, who raced in the sport in the 1990s but had to retire following a horrible crash.

Brad Pitt 'embedded himself in the racing schedule' for the F1 movie

For the production of the F1 movie, Brad Pitt and Damson Idris (APXGP second driver), specifically, had to do a lot a learning. Before the start of filming, the duo had to test Formula 3 and Formula 2 cars at Circuit Paul Ricard in France.

Following this, the filming started during the 2023 British Grand Prix weekend, and it also took place at the Hungaroring, Circuit De Spa-Francorchamps, Monza, Zandvoort (Max Verstappen's home GP), Suzuka, Las Vegas, and the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi.

In line with all this, Pitt, via the same TodayShowAustralia, admitted that he and the rest of the APXGP team had to embed themselves in the F1 racing schedule for the filming.

"We embedded ourselves in the racing schedule, so we would have like five minutes, we'd be on the grid and we would have these two takes. It is such a pleasure to get in those cars." Pitt said (1:40 onwards).

Alongside Brad Pitt and Damson Idris, the other stars in the movie are Kerry Condon (APXGP Technical Director), Tobias Menzies (Member of the APXGP board of directors), and Javier Bardem (APXGP team owner).

About the author Rishabh Negi Rishabh Negi has a wealth of experience working in motorsports. When not glued to a screen, he is usually away from the hustle and bustle of a city, hiking mountains, and exploring scenic places. Additionally, he is an ardent supporter of the Arsenal Football Club. Know More