Brad Pitt speaks out as divorce from Angelina Jolie is finalized after 8-year legal battle

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie split in September 2016 after two years of marriage and over a decade together since they starred as the titular couple in the film Mr. & Mrs. Smith. However, it took eight years for the former couple to finalize their divorce, which was only reached on December 30, 2024.

Ad

Now, five months after the divorce was settled, Brad Pitt finally breaks his silence about the end of his second marriage and the lengthy divorce proceedings that came after. While doing a press run for his F1 movie, he spoke to GQ about the divorce. In the feature that was published on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, the actor was asked if he felt relieved that the divorce was finally settled, and he said:

Ad

Trending

"No, I don't think it was that major of a thing. Just something coming to fruition. Legally."

Expand Tweet

Ad

While the divorce wasn't finalized until the end of 2024, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been declared legally single since 2019. It came years after Jolie filed to end her marriage to the Hollywood actor following a private plane incident where he allegedly became abusive to her and their children. The exes share six kids: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and the twins Knox and Vivienne.

After his divorce from Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt has been dating Ines de Ramon, who was previously married to actor Paul Wesley, since 2022.

Ad

Brad Pitt stars in the upcoming F1 movie as a veteran Formula One driver

Directed by Top Gun: Maverick filmmaker Joseph Kosinski, F1 the movie stars Brad Pitt as Sonny Hayes, a Formula One driver who was at the height of his career in the 1990s until a horrible crash forced him to retire. In the movie, he's returning to the game as the new member of an ailing team, APXGP, alongside a promising rookie driver, Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris).

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Pitt teased what audiences can expect to see in the movie behind the storyline of his character. In an interview with Sky Sports in 2023, he said:

"Tell you what's amazing about it. You'll see the cameras mounted all over the car. You've never seen speed, you've never seen the G-forces like this. It's really amazing."

Besides Kosinski, Pitt, and Idris, the F1 movie also brings some of the biggest names in both the movie industry and the Formula One world. Oscar-winning Spanish actor Javier Bardem will also star in the film as the APXGP team's owner, who needs a Hail Mary to get his team, which places last at 21 and 22 on the grid, back in the leaderboard.

Ad

Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, Sarah Niles, Simone Ashley, Shea Whigham, Joseph Baderrama, and more will also star in the film. Meanwhile, there will be appearances from the drivers and engineers of the current 10 real-life Formula 1 racing teams.

Besides the involvement of the teams, F1 legend Lewis Hamilton, who has won seven driver's championships, also serves as a producer in the movie. It will be the first time Hamilton will work together with Kosinski after the latter almost directed the F1 legend, who was slated to play Fanboy (eventually played by Danny Ramirez) in Maverick.

Ad

Brad Pitt's F1 movie will arrive in movie theaters worldwide starting on June 27, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kinette Sumadia Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.



Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.



Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages. Know More