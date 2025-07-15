"She's effed!" Perez Hilton reacts as 17-year-old Sarah Patrick allegedly kills parents and posts chilling TikTok video about it

In his latest blog, American blogger and columnist Perez Hilton discussed Sarah Patrick, a 17-year-old girl in Georgia, who has been accused of killing her mother and stepfather.

Patrick was arrested on Tuesday, July 8, and charged with two counts of murder and two counts of aggravated assault, six months after allegedly killing her mother, Kristin Brock, 41, and stepfather, James Brock, 45.

Reacting to the news on July 15, 2025, Perez Hilton shared a blog link from his self-titled website on X.

"She was 17 at the time of her murders. She's effed!" Hilton captioned the post.

In his blog titled Teenage Girl Killed Her Parents -- Then Posted A TikTok Video About It, Say Cops, Hilton shared how a few weeks after her parents' death, Sarah Patrick began posting "selfie video tributes" on TikTok, claiming that she missed them and they were "wrongfully shot dead."

During a press conference on July 8, Ashley Hulsey, spokesperson for the Carroll County Sheriff's Office, explained that Sarah Patrick called 911 on the morning of February 20.

"Her family has been very cooperative... I can't imagine what they are going through," Hulsey said.

When authorities arrived at their home in Tyus, they found her parents shot dead in their bed, a scene witnessed by Sarah's 5-year-old sister.

Subsequently, on July 8, Sarah Patrick's biological father, Doniel Patrick, took her to the sheriff's office to surrender, after an arrest warrant was issued for her.

Perez Hilton reviewed Sarah Patrick's TikTok posts uploaded after her parents' deaths

Furthermore, in his blog, Perez Hilton further reviewed Sarah Patrick's TikTok videos posted after her parents' deaths. On March 1, the teen posted a video with a text overlay acknowledging their passing, per Law&Crime.

"They don’t know it but a year from now me and my 5-year-old sister would find them wrongfully shot dead in our home and won’t get to watch me graduate high school, see me walk down the isle, and couldn’t even say goodbye."

In another post, uploaded on May 17, Patrick shared a photo of herself with a text overlay expressing how much she missed her parents. She also questioned why anyone would want to take their lives.

"If you asked me about my mom and step dad, I'd say I miss them so much. I feel so home sick and I miss them so much I can't stand the fact I can’t see them anymore this sucks more than anything possible. I'm in a horror movie that never ends," the post read.

Meanwhile, during the press conference on July 8, Ashley Hulsey revealed that a "relentless investigation began" from the moment the 911 call was received on February 20.

She added that their team had thoroughly reviewed "mountains of physical and digital evidence" while working closely with the FBI and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's crime lab.

She further stated that they are "confident" that Sarah Patrick was responsible for her parents' murder, while also acknowledging the possibility that others may be involved.

Along with raising suspicion about Morgan's social media post, Ashley Hulsey also questioned the sincerity of her tearful eulogy at her parents' funeral. Husley claimed the eulogy seemed more like a "speech," noting that Morgan ended it with an 'I'm sorry.'

"I can’t tell you if she had real tears. I wasn’t there to see it in person," Husley added.

She further questioned the significance of the 'I'm sorry' Morgan included at the end of her speech, stating,

"Was that, 'I'm sorry because I may have done this,' or is it, 'I'm sorry because I was upset during this eulogy'? We may never know the answer to that, but that did stand out to me at the time."

Meanwhile, Sarah Patrick, who has been charged as an adult in the case, has been denied bail, per NBC News.

