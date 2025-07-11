"I shot her three times, I killed my daughter" - 25-year-old tennis player Radhika Yadav dies after getting shot by father in shocking incident

A tragic incident unfolded in Haryana, India, where Deepak Yadav shot and killed his daughter, Radhika Yadav, an international-level tennis player. The shocking act took place at their home, and Deepak later confessed to the crime.
Yadav was an international-level tennis player and also ran a tennis academy in Gurugram. She lived with her parents in their residence in Sector 57. She was making breakfast on Thursday morning when her father took out his licensed gun and shot her five times, out of which four bullets entered her body, killing her.
Deepak, 49, a native of Wazirabad village, is a realtor who rents out properties for a living. He later confessed to the crime, saying he couldn't bear the villagers taunting him for “living off his daughter.” He also had issues with her posting reels on Instagram and reportedly wanted her to shut down the academy, which the 25-year-old refused to do.
"When I used to go to Wazirabad village to get milk, people used to taunt me, saying that I live off my daughter's earnings. This troubled me a lot. Some people even questioned my daughter's character. I told my daughter to close her tennis academy, but she refused," he told the police.
"This situation kept bothering me as it hurt my dignity. I was very troubled and stressed. Because of this tension, I took out my licensed revolver, and when my daughter Radhika was cooking in the kitchen, I shot her three times from behind, hitting her waist. I have killed my daughter," he added.
As per NDTV, Deepak Yadav earns between ₹15 lakh and ₹17 lakh a month from rental income through various properties in Gurugram. The Times of India also reported that he owned a car parts shop called Deep Accessories in Old Gurugram, which he later shut down. So, there were no signs of any financial crisis in the family.
Radhika Yadav’s body was first discovered by her uncle Kuldeep; Mother Manju was also present at the time of murder
Radhika Yadav's body was first discovered by her uncle, Kuldeep Yadav, who lived on the ground floor of their house in Gurugram. He was downstairs when the incident occurred and rushed upstairs after hearing gunshots, only to find the former tennis player lying there, unresponsive.
Kuldeep told the police in a statement:
"Around 10:30 am, I heard a loud sound. When I went upstairs, I saw my niece lying motionless in the kitchen. The revolver was on the floor in the drawing room. My son and I immediately took her to the hospital, but she was already gone."
At the time of the murder, Radhika’s mother, Manju Yadav, was also present in the house, according to NDTV. She claimed she was asleep in her room and had no idea why her husband took such an extreme step. However, she has reportedly refused to give a written statement to the police.
On the tennis front, Radhika Yadav had competed in several national and international tournaments. According to All India Tennis Association (AITA) records, she achieved a career-best ranking of 75 in Girls Under-18, 53 in Women’s Doubles, and 35 in Women’s Singles. She was also active on the ITF circuit, where she held a ranking of 113.