What is the Sarah Grace Patrick controversy? New twist in the tale emerges as TikToker's video goes viral

On Tuesday, July 8, 2025, Sarah Grace Patrick turned herself in after hearing that arrest warrants had been issued in her name for the double murders of her mother, Kristin Brock, and her stepfather, James Brock. The couple was found fatally shot in their bed at their Carroll County home in Georgia on the morning of February 20, 2025.

Now, following her arrest, a controversy has arisen after true crime TikToker @allegedlyreportedly claimed on Tuesday that 17-year-old Sarah contacted her to "cover the case." The TikToker said she asked Sarah why she would make such a request if she were involved herself.

"Why would you ask me to cover a case where you are going to get arrested for taking your parents' lives?" the TikToker asked in her video, referencing Patrick’s request.

According to the TikTok content creator, Sarah Grace Patrick DMed her on June 3 and asked her to “Search up Brock case,” emphasizing that it was important to share it with everyone.

@allegedlyreportedly also provided screenshots from her alleged text exchange with Sarah Grace Patrick, where she was seen asking the girl, “Brock Turner? Brock, who?” The Georgia teenager allegedly replied:

“Kristin and James Brock. They’re my parents, and out of nowhere, a random Thursday night in Feb, someone came into my house with me and my 5-year-old sister, and shot my parents brutally, leaving them for me and my little sister to wake up to.”

Sarah Grace Patrick allegedly clarified that it was “technically a Wednesday night” when the killings occurred, as she found her parents on Thursday morning. The TikToker mentioned she had no idea Patrick would “wind up arrested” for the crime and had assured her she would “absolutely research and cover their case."

"I am SO sorry. I cannot imagine... Please, please, take care of you, always,” @allegedlyreportedly texted the girl at the time, as seen in the screenshots.

The TikToker added that she later “covered it,” not knowing that in a month, "The girl that asked me to cover the case" would be "arrested."

Further exploring the TikTok controversy surrounding Sarah Grace Patrick

Amid reports of Sarah Grace Patrick’s arrest, TikTok influencer @allegedlyreportedly claimed that the teenager contacted her last month, asking her to research and report on the February 2025 murders of her mother, Kristin Brock, 41, and stepfather, James Brock, 45.

“Rest in peace. I am going to make other videos… But again, I am in absolute shock, and the question I asked in the beginning… why would you message me or any other true crime creator saying, ‘Hey, please cover this case,’ and then you wind up being arrested for it?” the TikToker asked.

@allegedlyreportedly continued by reminding her viewers that it was “just an arrest, not a conviction,” and everything was “alleged.” However, she asked her 120,000 followers what they thought about the “psychology” behind Sarah Grace Patrick’s case.

In a follow-up video, the TikTok creator claimed that not only did the teenager ask her to cover the case, but her comments on the clip she made at her request were “so disturbing to look at now.” At the time, Sarah had commented, “Thank you for spreading awareness,” on @allegedlyreportedly’s post.

Patrick also interacted with other TikTok users who commented under the same post, confirming that a firearm was used in the crime and agreeing that someone who knew her mother and stepfather had murdered them.

@allegedlyreportedly concluded by saying, like every other case, this one was “wait and see,” to understand the motive and other details as the case moves through the justice system. Notably, Sarah Grace Patrick also reached out to a close family friend and TikTok user, Kellie Brown. Brown shared a video on the platform in February where she said:

"So, Sarah reached out to me on Sunday, and we spoke on the phone and via text, and she asked me to speak on her behalf about the night on 2/20/2025."

Kellie noted that Sarah told her she didn’t hear anything on the night of the murders except the noise of her stepdad James’ L-VAD machine and its alarm, which went off throughout the night. Later, Patrick commented underneath Brown’s post, confirming she heard the alarm 10-20 minutes before going to bed, though it was unclear due to background sounds.

Expand Tweet

Not only that, but Sarah Grace Patrick posted a video on her TikTok asking for support, a week after the murders. She mourned the deaths of her mother and stepfather over the past few months and asked for “prayers for healing.”

Sarah Grace Patrick is currently held by the Sheriff’s Office

According to live5news.com, Patrick is currently in custody with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office. Spokesperson Ashley Hulsey confirmed she faces two counts of murder and two counts of aggravated assault and will be charged as an adult.

“We don’t know what goes through the mind of a child who wants to harm their parents. It is a very horrific and sad case,” Hulsey added during a press conference on Tuesday.

While Sarah’s 6-year-old sister discovered the dead bodies, she called 911 on the morning of February 20. Their grandfather and Kristin’s father, Dennis Nolan, described the incident as “horrendous” and remembered his daughter and son-in-law as “two good people” during an interview with Atlanta News First. Following the murders, a $5000 reward was announced by the victims’ families.

Other details are currently under investigation and remain undisclosed at the time of writing.

