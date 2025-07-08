IShowSpeed to host $100,000 Fortnite tournament featuring 100 streamers, alongside Jynxzi

YouTube streaming star Darren "IShowSpeed" is set to host a Fortnite tournament featuring big names from within the streaming industry. The tournament also offers a huge prize of $100,000 for the winning streamer. The event will be hosted by IShowSpeed alongside fellow Twitch streamer Nicholas "Jynxzi."

The YouTuber was seen asking Jynxzi to join him in the endeavor in the midst of his recent IRL stream in Slovenia. Conversing with the latter over a video call while traversing in his car, IShowSpeed said:

"I ain't gonna lie, we gotta make the announcement, bro. What are we doing, bro? What are we doing the next upcoming weeks?"

Jynxzi then revealed the details of the upcoming occasion being hosted by the pair:

"Gigantic Fortnite tournament. One hundred streamers, $100,000 prize pool, bro."

IShowSpeed and Jynxzi to host Fortnite tournament featuring $100,000 prize

IShowSpeed is currently hosting the second leg of his IRL tour of Europe. The streamer has previously covered countries such as the Netherlands, the Czech Republic, Germany, Sweden, and others during his 2024 European tour. This time around, the 20-year-old is focused on covering many Eastern European countries instead.

IShowSpeed has also recently made a shift to multistreaming on both Twitch and YouTube, thereby garnering a wider audience and facilitating easier collaboration with other streamers. Subsequently, his foray into the Twitch streaming sphere seems to be starting in IShowSpeed's typical all-out style, with a hundred streamers participating in his tournament.

Despite being preoccupied with the tour as of yet, the streamer ecstatically announced the Fortnite tournament alongside Jynxzi during his stream on July 8, 2025, stating:

"So, chat, we about to turn up, y'all. We gon' do that in the next upcoming weeks, okay? So, ya boys better stay tuned. Ya boys better stay tuned."

IShowSpeed's decision to adopt multistreaming was recently reacted to by Twitch streamer Félix "xQc," who claimed that the 20-year-old's influence on the YouTube algorithm was so prominent that he technically "is the algorithm."

