IShowSpeed announces IRL Europe Tour Part 2: Date, time, and how to watch

YouTuber Darren "IShowSpeed" will embark on the second leg of his European tour, with the entire experience being broadcast live on Twitch and YouTube. This is concurrent with earlier reports of the streamer changing his profile data on Twitch after months of inactivity, while also gaining the verified tag on the platform.
IShowSpeed made the announcement in a post on X. As per the post, the 20-year-old livestreaming phenom will begin the broadcast on his Twitch and YouTube channels at 12 pm CEST or 7 am EST on July 7, 2025.
Which countries will IShowSpeed cover in his second tour of Europe?
IShowSpeed has linked both his Twitch and YouTube channels in the promotional poster. Multistreaming would involve him broadcasting simultaneously across the two platforms, allowing him to reach a wider audience. By doing so, he would be joining major streaming stars like Zack "Asmongold," Félix "xQc," and John "Tectone".
Speed had previously covered Europe in 2024, visiting many countries such as Germany, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Czech Republic, among others. Since then, he has covered Australia, New Zealand, China, and many countries in Southeast Asia as part of separate tours.
Subsequently, he has been able to connect with fans worldwide, even establishing a loyal fan base in China. In his promotional poster, Speed also revealed the countries he plans to visit this time around, with more potentially to be announced later:
- Croatia
- Slovenia
- Serbia
- Bosnia
- Greece
- Turkey
- Spain
- Finland
- Estonia
- Latvia
- Lithuania
- Poland
- Slovakia
- France
Streaming personality Félix "xQc" recently opined on IShowSpeed's drive towards multistreaming. He claimed that the latter has cemented himself on the Google-owned platform and discussed the IRL streamer's influence over the YouTube algorithm.