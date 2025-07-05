"He will never get out of YouTube": xQc comments on IShowSpeed's reported shift to multistreaming on Twitch

Streaming personality Félix "xQc" recently addressed reports that YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" will use Twitch to begin his multistreaming journey. This move would allow the 20-year-old to reach a broader audience by broadcasting on two platforms simultaneously.

During a broadcast on July 5, 2025, xQc expressed his belief that even if the internet star were to start multistreaming, he would never "get out" of YouTube:

"Okay, chat, I'm going to say how it is. Guys, maybe he'll multistream, but he'll never get out of YouTube... Well, because it's just my thoughts. He cemented himself, and he has his own discoverability system on YouTube."

"He broke the system": xQc discusses IShowSpeed’s supposed influence on the YouTube algorithm

According to reports online, IShowSpeed is potentially using Twitch in his push toward multistreaming. This trend has been gaining traction among streamers on the Amazon-owned website, with big names like Zack "Asmongold" and John "Tectone" also hosting broadcasts on multiple platforms simultaneously.

During his broadcast on July 5, 2025, xQc said the YouTube system currently favors IShowSpeed and that the platform has become tailored to his content due to his influence:

"Chat, Speed turned the YouTube discoverability system back on its head. As in, YouTube discoverability for streams is terrible, but now, since his stream is so big, then now, his sh** actually gets pushed to the top. Right? Because it's the only thing, almost. So, now, he makes his own discoverability through his own cycle. Like, you don't get that anywhere else. He broke the system, like, actually."

xQc went on to say that the streamer has essentially become the "algorithm" of YouTube:

"He's so out of the algorithm that now, he literally is the algorithm!"

IShowSpeed has gained a cult following both online and offline, with over 41.4 million subscribers on YouTube. The 20-year-old was recently the subject of a viral post by a self-described "parasocial fan," which delved deep into his past relationship. The streamer later responded to the post himself.

