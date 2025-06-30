IShowSpeed fan's "parasocial" post about his relationship with Vanessa goes viral, streamer responds

YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" has garnered attention on social media after a fan's "parasocial" post about his relationship with Vanessa went viral. On June 29, 2025, X user @wynzmanz started a thread on the streamer's official X Community, SPEED GANG, in which they shared their thoughts on the Ohio native's relationship with his girlfriend.

Sharing a timeline of some events, including IShowSpeed's alleged tattoo dedicated to Vanessa and his family's appreciation for his significant other, @wynzmanz wrote:

"To Darren Watkins: a thread of the girl who truly liked you 🇱🇦💔💌 It’s over now, but you should know Vanessa had feelings for you all along. She never stopped. For months, she dropped hint after hint, hoping you'd notice, but you never did. I’ve gathered them all here for you. I know it began as a collab. The day you streamed with her, she posted this tt. She called it one of the best experiences, said you pushed her to improve her tt and launch a YouTube. She even stood up for you. Your family even liked her. You loved her so much you even got her tattooed. Something we’ve never seen more."

Describing themselves as IShowSpeed's "number 1 parasocial" fan, the netizen added:

"You were smiling more and the content reflected it. Even when the trolls tried to lead you away, you stayed loyal. But cracks started forming months later, as your number 1 parasocial, i NOTICED. you were liking reels like this more and more. Something had happened. Today, it boiled over, and yall both archived pictures of each other. This picture. The one where she surprised you for your birthday. Remember this darren?"

As of this writing, the thread on the Elon Musk-owned social media platform has garnered over 11.2 million views and more than 62,000 likes.

IShowSpeed responds to his "number 1 parasocial" fan by blocking them

On the same day, @wynzmanz posted on the thread they started on IShowSpeed's X Community, disclosing that the 20-year-old had blocked them on the platform.

While pleading with the YouTube streamer to unblock them, the netizen said:

"dude. it’s been an almost an hour, please darren i’ll delete the tweet please unblock me i’ve dead been shaking non stop please i’ll stop"

IShowSpeed made headlines on June 12, 2025, when he called Ashton Hall "Ashton Fraud" after defeating him four times in a row.

