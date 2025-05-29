"She wants a private life": IShowSpeed slams his fans for posting videos of his "little sister"

YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" has expressed dissatisfaction with his fan base for posting videos of "his sister." During a livestream on May 28, 2025, IShowSpeed reacted to a video in which an individual described a female they saw as a lookalike of the streamer.

The 20-year-old paused the video and claimed the young woman in it was his sister. While urging his fans not to "make content out of" her, he remarked:

"Chat - this is my f**king sister, bro. I hate when people try to, like, make content out of my f**king sister, bro. This is my deada** sister, bro! Don't do that s**t, bro! I do not f**k with that, bro! Do not do that, bro! Do not come up to my sister. My sister does not want to be on the internet, bro. She wants a private life, bro. She wants a private life, bro! Do not come up to my sister with a camera in her face, bro!"

Telling his audience to show his "sister some respect," IShowSpeed added:

"Show my sister some respect, bro! I'm not playing, bro! Now, I did not want to react to this video, but show some respect to my little sister, bro. Real s**t, bro! I'm not playing with y'all. She does not want to be on camera, bro! Y'all see how she left, bro? Don't do that, bro! This is my little sister! Chill it, bro. Like, this guy, he (the person recording the video) probably didn't know she was my sister, but that's my little sister, bro. She don't want to be on the camera. Like, come on, bro!"

IShowSpeed's brother, Jamal, was recently left emotional after garnering 100,000 YouTube subscribers

IShowSpeed's brother, Jamal, went viral on May 9, 2025, when a video surfaced on social media in which he reacted to amassing 100,000 subscribers on YouTube.

IShowSpeed appeared at one point during Jamal's livestream to inform his younger brother of his achievement. When he saw that he had crossed the 100,000 subscribers mark, Jamal exclaimed with joy, saying:

"Let's go! Let's go! We f**king did it! Let's go! We did it, bro! Oh, my god! A hundred thousand! Oh, my god! I love you, man! Thank you for making this work. Thank you, man!"

IShowSpeed made headlines on May 20, 2025, when he expressed his belief that Barcelona is now better than Real Madrid.

