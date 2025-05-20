IShowSpeed believes Barcelona is now better than Real Madrid

YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" compared the recent performances of FC Barcelona and Real Madrid while discussing the Catalan club clinching this season of La Liga. Talking to his audience during a YouTube broadcast, IShowSpeed admitted that Barcelona has been performing better than Real Madrid as of late.

To those unaware, IShowSpeed is a die-hard fan of former Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo, with him even having a section of his gaming room solely dedicated to the footballer. While claiming that Barcelona has recently overtaken Real Madrid in terms of performance on the pitch, the YouTuber said:

"For the past like five years, Real Madrid has been better than Barcelona. Now, Barcelona is better than Real Madrid!"

"This is crazy, bro": IShowSpeed reacts to Barcelona winning La Liga

FC Barcelona managed to secure the 2024-2025 season of La Liga, the Spanish football championship. The yearly tournament is the highest level of the Spanish football league system, and is the original home of the iconic El Clásico matchups that take place between Barcelona and Real Madrid.

The Catalans were crowned the champions of La Liga on May 16, 2025, defeating RCD Espanyol with a score of 0-2. The club amassed an unassailable lead over other teams in the championship, with some matches remaining. Leading up to its match against Villarreal on May 18, 2025, FC Barcelona currently holds a four-point lead over Real Madrid.

Talking about Barcelona's decisive victory over other clubs, including Real Madrid, for securing the championship, IShowSpeed stated:

"What does this feel like? This is crazy, bro!"

Speed recently held a marathon broadcast on YouTube, featuring him playing through the entirety of The Last of Us Part I and Part II in one sitting. However, the streamer hilariously forgot that he had already completed the first part of the game a couple of years ago, and addressed the lapse in his memory during the marathon.

