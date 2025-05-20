  • home icon
  • Streamers
  • IShowSpeed believes Barcelona is now better than Real Madrid

IShowSpeed believes Barcelona is now better than Real Madrid

By Atharv Kapoor
Modified May 20, 2025 21:08 GMT
IShowSpeed believes Barcelona is now better than Real Madrid after former
IShowSpeed believes Barcelona is now better than Real Madrid after former's recent La Liga win (Image via @IShowSpeedHQ/X)

YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" compared the recent performances of FC Barcelona and Real Madrid while discussing the Catalan club clinching this season of La Liga. Talking to his audience during a YouTube broadcast, IShowSpeed admitted that Barcelona has been performing better than Real Madrid as of late.

Ad

To those unaware, IShowSpeed is a die-hard fan of former Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo, with him even having a section of his gaming room solely dedicated to the footballer. While claiming that Barcelona has recently overtaken Real Madrid in terms of performance on the pitch, the YouTuber said:

"For the past like five years, Real Madrid has been better than Barcelona. Now, Barcelona is better than Real Madrid!"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

"This is crazy, bro": IShowSpeed reacts to Barcelona winning La Liga

Ad

FC Barcelona managed to secure the 2024-2025 season of La Liga, the Spanish football championship. The yearly tournament is the highest level of the Spanish football league system, and is the original home of the iconic El Clásico matchups that take place between Barcelona and Real Madrid.

The Catalans were crowned the champions of La Liga on May 16, 2025, defeating RCD Espanyol with a score of 0-2. The club amassed an unassailable lead over other teams in the championship, with some matches remaining. Leading up to its match against Villarreal on May 18, 2025, FC Barcelona currently holds a four-point lead over Real Madrid.

Ad

Talking about Barcelona's decisive victory over other clubs, including Real Madrid, for securing the championship, IShowSpeed stated:

"What does this feel like? This is crazy, bro!"

Speed recently held a marathon broadcast on YouTube, featuring him playing through the entirety of The Last of Us Part I and Part II in one sitting. However, the streamer hilariously forgot that he had already completed the first part of the game a couple of years ago, and addressed the lapse in his memory during the marathon.

About the author
Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He harbors a love for reading and watching his favorite streamers. An avid gamer, he enjoys playing Marvel Rivals in his free time and replaying Red Dead Redemption 2 for the third time.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications