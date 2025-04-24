"This is insane": Fans shocked as claims about Cristiano Ronaldo joining IShowSpeed's online community go viral

YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" has garnered attention on social media after claims about Cristiano Ronaldo joining his online community went viral. On April 23, 2025, the content creator's fan account on X, @IShowSpeedHQ, claimed that Ronaldo was a member of his official X Community, SPEED GANG.

The account shared a screenshot that seemed to show that the Portuguese football legend was both a member and a moderator of SPEED GANG.

Numerous fans on the Elon Musk-owned platform have shared their thoughts on the situation, with many expressing shock.

"Nah this is insane 😭🙏🏽" X user @Hamemeee wrote.

"NO F**KING WAY. THE HINT WAS X BECAUSE HE KNEW RONALDO WOULD JOIN. SPEED X RONALDO SOON" @efb____ commented.

One community member hoped to see the 20-year-old streamer collaborate with his idol:

"Now we'll very soon see a Speed x Ronaldo collab on YT," @was_abdd tweeted.

Meanwhile, X user @Slowfreeze98 believed that Cristiano Ronaldo "acknowledged a GOAT (Greatest of all Time)" like the content creator:

"CR7 acknowledges other goats like Speed!!! @Slowfreeze98 posted.

On the other hand, X user @VASUOPP claimed "some sort of glitch" occurred on X because, according to them, Kanye West and Donald Trump also allegedly joined the YouTuber's community:

"Its some sort of glitch. Ronaldo even joined adin’s community. Kanye trump also joined speed’s community. But you know ishowspeed fans are very gullible and these accounts want engagement," @VASUOPP remarked.

IShowSpeed recently teased that he has big collaborations planned for the future

IShowSpeed announced during a livestream on April 21, 2025, that he will be taking a "little break" from content creation and will not be going live on his channel "for a little minute." He then talked about his upcoming broadcasts, teasing that he has big collaborations planned.

While referring to these collaborations as "bangers," the Ohio native stated:

"All right, chat, love you all boys, man. I will be back when I'm back, y'all. I promise you all, we've got some bangers coming up, and banger s**t got confirmed today. Shout out to these winners, man. And last but not least, today it got confirmed, y'all. Just letting y'all know. Green apple!"

In other news, IShowSpeed appeared in YouTube's official 20th anniversary video, alongside other prominent content creators, including Kai Cenat, Mark "Markiplier," and Anthony Padilla.

