"We've got bangers coming up": IShowSpeed teases big collaborations in the future and hints at a hiatus from streaming

Darren "IShowSpeed" ended his YouTube stream on April 21, 2025, by teasing upcoming collaborations, describing them as "bangers." The popular YouTuber hosted a talent show on his Discord for five and a half hours, and towards the end, hinted that he might be taking a hiatus from streaming.
IShowSpeed returned to streaming after his viral IRL China tour on April 20. The streamer has already revealed his plans to do a "wing walking" stunt on a flying plane for his 40 million YouTube subscriber special stream. Now, posts about him teasing upcoming collaborations have sparked speculation from fans.
Towards the end of his April 21 stream, IShowSpeed said that he is taking a break:
"I'm taking a little break, chat. I won't be back for a little minute. I am sorry. Chat, I won't be seeing you all chat. I will be taking a little break. I have business to do. I love you all, boys. I will be back."
Timestamp 5:29:50
The streamer continued addressing his audience and teased "bangers", claiming something has already been confirmed:
"Alright chat, love you all boys man. I will be back when I'm back, you all. I promise you all, we've got some bangers coming up and banger sh*t got confirmed today. Shout out to these winners, man. And last but not least, today it got confirmed you all. Just letting you all know."
Fans think IShowSpeed might be collaborating with Elon Musk's X
While IShowSpeed only teased "bangers" without talking more about the collaborations, that hasn't stopped fans from speculating about his possible plans for the future. Some seem to think that the YouTuber might collaborate with Elon Musk's X. For context, the streamer has publicly talked about wanting to stream with Elon Musk before.
In an interview from December 2024, IShowSpeed had said he wants to go live from space:
"One day I want to do a stream in space, once I get in contact with Elon Musk."
That said, a stream with Elon Musk is not the only thing on fans' minds. Many have also been pushing for the YouTuber to finally collaborate with his idol, Cristiano Ronaldo. Considering MrBeast put the two in the same group chat some months ago, a stream or a video with the Portuguese soccer star might be one of the "bangers" IShowSpeed teased on his broadcast.