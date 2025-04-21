"We've got bangers coming up": IShowSpeed teases big collaborations in the future and hints at a hiatus from streaming

Darren "IShowSpeed" ended his YouTube stream on April 21, 2025, by teasing upcoming collaborations, describing them as "bangers." The popular YouTuber hosted a talent show on his Discord for five and a half hours, and towards the end, hinted that he might be taking a hiatus from streaming.

Ad

IShowSpeed returned to streaming after his viral IRL China tour on April 20. The streamer has already revealed his plans to do a "wing walking" stunt on a flying plane for his 40 million YouTube subscriber special stream. Now, posts about him teasing upcoming collaborations have sparked speculation from fans.

Towards the end of his April 21 stream, IShowSpeed said that he is taking a break:

"I'm taking a little break, chat. I won't be back for a little minute. I am sorry. Chat, I won't be seeing you all chat. I will be taking a little break. I have business to do. I love you all, boys. I will be back."

Ad

Trending

Ad

Timestamp 5:29:50

The streamer continued addressing his audience and teased "bangers", claiming something has already been confirmed:

"Alright chat, love you all boys man. I will be back when I'm back, you all. I promise you all, we've got some bangers coming up and banger sh*t got confirmed today. Shout out to these winners, man. And last but not least, today it got confirmed you all. Just letting you all know."

Ad

Fans think IShowSpeed might be collaborating with Elon Musk's X

Expand Tweet

Ad

While IShowSpeed only teased "bangers" without talking more about the collaborations, that hasn't stopped fans from speculating about his possible plans for the future. Some seem to think that the YouTuber might collaborate with Elon Musk's X. For context, the streamer has publicly talked about wanting to stream with Elon Musk before.

In an interview from December 2024, IShowSpeed had said he wants to go live from space:

"One day I want to do a stream in space, once I get in contact with Elon Musk."

Ad

Expand Tweet

That said, a stream with Elon Musk is not the only thing on fans' minds. Many have also been pushing for the YouTuber to finally collaborate with his idol, Cristiano Ronaldo. Considering MrBeast put the two in the same group chat some months ago, a stream or a video with the Portuguese soccer star might be one of the "bangers" IShowSpeed teased on his broadcast.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Richik "anarkiddie" Bhattacharya Richik has been specializing in streamer content at Sportskeeda for over 2 years. He also manages a group of writers who craft relevant news and features about content creators on platforms like Twitch, Kick, and Rumble. Prior to Sportskeeda, he interned at The Ken and worked as a reviewer at Blacksof where he fact-checked educational content.



Richik’s love for writing, researching, and archiving, along with his inquisitive nature and longstanding love for video games led him to pursue a career as a gaming journalist. He relies on primary sources for accurate information and ensures that his drafts are proofread, fact-checked, and well-researched.



As a child, Richik spent many a summer vacation playing the 1994 Road Rash with his cousins. Although more of an FPS and open-world fiend now, Richik enjoys single-player RPGs with compelling storytelling, such as The Last of Us franchise, and regularly teams up with his friends to play multiplayer titles like Valorant on PC.



Richik enjoys watching streamer and former esports athlete Shroud, and also finds inspiration in MrBeast's journey to become one of the most well-known content creators worldwide. Interviewing English-Somali YouTuber Sharky, a member of the renowned Beta Squad, was a career highlight for him.



When not writing, Richik likes to read, watch a movie or a game of football. Know More