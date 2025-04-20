IShowSpeed might be "wing walking" to celebrate his upcoming 40 million YouTube subscriber milestone

IRL streaming star Darren "IShowSpeed" has revealed that he is considering partaking in "wing walking" to celebrate attaining 40 million subscribers on YouTube. For those unacquainted with the term, it is used to describe an adventure activity involving an individual moving along the wings of an aeroplane as it soars across the sky.

Ad

Speed has been acquiring a massive following owing to his back-to-back tours of different regions of the world, with his latest being a multi-week-long tour of China and Mongolia. He has 39.1 million subscribers on YouTube at the time of writing.

While opening up a video of a "wing walking" stunt for his audience to see in his broadcast, the streamer asked:

"I was thinking, chat, what's that thing called when they like, fly on top of a plane? They like deada** fly on top of a plane... It's wing walking! Chat, I was thinking of wing walking! For the forty million."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Should we do it?": IShowSpeed asks audience if he should partake in "wing walking" to celebrate reaching 40 million subscribers on YouTube

IShowSpeed is known to celebrate his accomplishments on YouTube in eye-catching ways, often doing it in the midst of broadcasts while surrounded by fans or with his audience online.

Ad

On the other hand, he is also known for partaking in dangerous stunts, such as successfully jumping over two luxury supercars back-to-back in August 2024. To make the 40 million subscribers milestone even more special, the 20-year-old seems to be considering "wing walking" as a potential celebratory move.

Asking his audience during his broadcast on YouTube on April 20, 2025, IShowSpeed asked:

"Should we do it? For my forty million?... Yes or no? D**n, this looks insane! Hold on, this looks insane!"

Ad

IShowSpeed recently reiterated that he had a meeting with legendary action movie star Jackie Chan during his tour of China, but he does not have a photograph of the encounter. Despite this, meaning that no proof of their interaction exists, the streamer claimed that he was "glad" that no picture was taken.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atharv Kapoor Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He harbors a love for reading and watching his favorite streamers. An avid gamer, he enjoys playing Marvel Rivals in his free time and replaying Red Dead Redemption 2 for the third time. Know More