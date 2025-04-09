"This looks so intense!": Fans react to IShowSpeed's latest video in China doing a "physics challenge"

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" may very well be done with his streaming escapades in China. The streamer concluded his latest broadcast from the country on April 7, 2025, and suggested that his journey in China is potentially coming to a close. As of this writing, the streamer has yet to confirm an extended China trip, but fans did get to see Darren trying out a Chinese pit "physics challenge".

A video posted across social media showed Speed attempting to escape a conical multi-colored pit using physics. To escape, the streamer had to run in a spiral motion around the pit, gradually ascending to the top.

Fans found the video interesting, especially because the streamer used his speed — a trait he's often associated with — to escape the pit. X User @akashbr17 mentioned Speed's dedication to the challenge and highlighted his creative endeavors:

"This looks so intense! Speed crushing it as always. Love the creativity."

@Kortex360 humorously suggested that Speed's challenge could be used as a lesson in centigugal force for students learning physics:

"Now teachers all around the world will show their students this video as an example."

Some, like @healthy_girl2, seemed to be in awe at Speed's stunt:

"How [is] this possible?"

Considering Darren's online persona is "IShowSpeed", some users, like @Realityvibezz, claimed the streamer was trying to prove that he lives up to his name:

"Putting his name to the test."

Where is IShowSpeed going to stream after China?

Toward the end of his April 7, 2025, broadcast, IShowSpeed suggested that his Chinese journey may be concluding. According to his initial plan, Speed aimed to visit Mongolia after China as part of his Asia tour.

Additionally, during his IRL stream in Shenzhen on April 5, 2025, the streamer promised his fans that he would travel to Japan if he made it to 38.6 million subscribers during his China tour. Currently, Speed stands at around 38.5 million channel followers on YouTube:

"Chat, if we get to 38.6 [million] during this China tour, I will extend to go to Japan, mark my word."

In other news, IShowSpeed has been featured on billboards in Changsha, China, seemingly as a way of expressing gratitude toward him for his impactful IRL streams in the country.

