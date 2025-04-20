"Glad there is no picture": IShowSpeed insists he met Jackie Chan off camera in first stream since China tour

YouTuber and IRL streaming personality Darren "IShowSpeed" recently claimed yet again that he had met with legendary actor Jackie Chan while the camera was not rolling. The 20-year old streamer made the claim on his first broadcast following his IRL tour of China and Mongolia, held on April 20, 2025.

The streamer revealed that he could not capture a photo of his meeting with Jackie Chan. While that means having no proof of the two having ever met, IShowSpeed stated that he preferred it to be that way. Claimimg that he felt inspired meeting Jackie Chan, IShowSpeed said:

"And it was off camera, and I am glad it was no picture, bro. I'm glad. I'm glad it was like that, I swear to God. I'm glad it was like that, 'cause, everything was just like super inspiring, bro. Jackie really inspired me."

"I swear to God I met him": IShowSpeed claims that he and Jackie Chan met off camera in latest broadcast

IShowSpeed began his tour of China and Mongolia on March 24, 2025, with him spending his first day in Shanghai, China. The streamer spent the next few weeks exploring various regions of the country and visiting different cities while exploring and showcasing the local culture.

IShowSpeed had been talking about his potential meeting with Jackie Chan throughout the duration of the tour, with him claiming multiple times that arrangements were being made to bring their collaboration to fruition.

The streamer finally concluded his IRL streaming tour with a broadcast from Mongolia on April 11, 2025. It was then that the streamer confirmed he had met with Jackie Chan off camera, and used the word "inspiring" to describe their interaction then as well.

In his latest broadcast, while further reiterating that he had met with Jackie Chan, IShowSpeed also asked his audience whether he could take on Hong Kong rapper Jackson Wang in a fight, with the two having met up previously in Shanghai:

"I swear to God I met him... Chat! In a real fight, who winning? In a real fight, who winning y'all? Me or Jackson, bro?"

While the China and Mongolia IRL broadcasts exponentially boosted IShowSpeed's popularity and connected him with his audience in China, there were some controversial moments. For instance, some IShowSpeed met with a fierce crowd while in Shanghai, causing concerns for his safety, and the streamer was called the N-word live on stream by some stream snipers.

