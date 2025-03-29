Kung Fu master who taught IShowSpeed gives his opinion on the American YouTuber

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" recently visited the Shaolin temple in Zhengzhou, China, during his live tour. There, the streamer interacted with students and teachers practicing Kung Fu, and his main objective was to immerse himself in the ways of the temple members. This journey involved training, and Speed learnt from one of the experienced temple masters.

His time at the temple was successful, garnering over 6.5 million views on YouTube. After the stream went viral, the master who trained Darren spoke about the streamer and had only good things to say:

"I wanna say, Speed is a very hardworking, highly ambitious, and very conscientious person... during the training sessions, including his understandings of Kung Fu."

Toward the end of his video, the master expressed that IShowSpeed has transformed from a disciple to a friend:

"Speed is a very nice person... I feel like I also made a good friend, all in all."

"Speed is very strong": IShowSpeed's master at the Shaolin temple commends the streamer's physical ability

Further, IShowSpeed's trainer pointed out that their connection transcended language barriers, especially because of how dedicated Darren was to the cause:

"Sometimes, the communication between people... It doesn't need too many words; a glance is all it takes to know, and he takes it seriously."

Speed's journey began with seeking permission from Master Shifu at the Shaolin Temple, where he respectfully performed rituals and expressed his dedication to learning. After being accepted, the streamer changed into his Kung Fu uniform and made his way to the training area, climbing a steep hill.

With that, the grueling physical challenges began. He was introduced to foundational Kung Fu stances, such as the Ma Bu (Horse Stance), to develop strength and balance.

During Iron Body training, Speed's training master put him to the test. The streamer was made to receive blows from a wooden stick to strengthen his body. This took a toll on him, and by the end, he was left writhing in pain on the ground.

That being said, Speed's trainer complimented his physical ability, calling him "strong":

"Speed is very strong. When I was training, sometimes I have to hold his shoulders and his muscles are very strong... "

In other news, amidst IShowSpeed's China tour, a mural of the streamer popped up in the country, featuring lyrics from Wowkie Zhang's Sunshine, Rainbow, White Pony.

