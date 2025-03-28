Top 5 IShowSpeed Kung Fu moments at the Shaolin temple in China

YouTube streamer "Darren" IShowSpeed led a live broadcast from the Shaolin Temple in Zhengzhou, China. The stream went viral, amassing almost 5.5 million views as of writing. The streamer's usual comedic and lively nature, coupled with the traditional and disciplined environment of the temple, created an entertaining spectacle for fans.

Ad

This article will explore the highlights from Speed's five-hour stream, covering his entire journey — from seeking permission to undergo training to showcasing his skills in a Shaolin Kung Fu performance.

Looking at the best moments from IShowSpeed's time at the Shaolin Temple in China

Ad

Trending

The stream produced a series of viral moments, which have circulated online as clips. A driving factor behind the success of these clips was the streamer's commitment to the role.

First off, Speed made sure to dress up appropriately, donning a Kung Fu uniform and wearing a bald cap to look as close to a monk as possible. The streamer even took on bodily harm during this endeavor, immersing himself in the traditional way of training.

Ad

Here are the best moments from IShowSpeed's latest stream in China.

5) Speed begs to be trained at the Shaolin Temple

IShowSpeed begs to be trained into a Shaolin monk (Image via Live Speedy/YouTube)

Before donning his attire and proceeding with training, Speed was required to meet a master at the temple, Master Shifu. To gain his approval, the streamer had to follow in Shifu's footsteps, praying and performing rituals.

Ad

Once the master sat down, Speed knelt in front of him and begged to be accepted for training:

"Train me! Please train me! Please, I will do anything. I want to be just like you! Train me, master!"

Shifu then told the streamer to calm himself and later presented a book to study and a wooden bead bracelet to wear. Speed gladly accepted, moving forth to his quarters to get changed for training.

Ad

4) IShowSpeed's first lesson in the Kung Fu stance

Expand Tweet

Ad

After his acceptance, IShowSpeed dressed up in Shaolin attire and made his way to the training grounds, climbing a steep hill. There, an instructor guided him into performing Kung Fu stances.

For context, the streamer was introduced to the Ma Bu, or Horse Stance, which is a foundational posture in Chinese martial arts, particularly Kung Fu; it resembles a rider's position on horseback.

Speed was taught how to do the Ma Bu and seemingly found the posture incredibly uncomfortable:

Ad

"Oh sh*t! Oh f**k! I can't do this."

3) Speed undergoes Iron Body training

Moments before Speed was struck with a wooden stick as part of his Iron Body training (Image via Live Speedy/YouTube)

Part of the streamer's journey involved extreme and even painful moments. Before getting into sparring sessions with a Shaolin master, Speed was trained to form an Iron Body. This regime involves striking exercises with objects like sandbags or iron rods to toughen muscles and bones.

Ad

During his Iron Body training, the streamer found himself on the receiving end of multiple whacks from a wooden stick. With each strike, he exclaimed in pain. The training ended after the stick used to strike Speed's body broke in half.

The final blow sent the streamer to the ground, writhing in pain.

2) Chinese martial arts performance

IShowSpeed channeling inner peace before his performance on stage (Image via Live Speedy/YouTube)

In between his training, IShowSpeed was made to utilize all that he had learnt and display it in front of an audience.

Ad

An event was organised to showcase the physical prowess, discipline, and spiritual depth of Shaolin Kung Fu. Participating in the occasion, the streamer performed the stances he had learnt. He did an impressive job blending his taste for acrobatics, including backflips, and his newly acquired knowledge of Chinese martial arts stances, delivering a performance that excited the audience

As he concluded, the streamer bowed to the audience, stepped down from the stage, and enjoyed the rest of the show with his live viewers.

Ad

1) Speed recaps his time training at the Shaolin temple

Expand Tweet

Ad

While traveling back in his car, IShowSpeed reflected and told his viewers that he hopes to learn a "valuable lesson" from his time at the Shaolin temple:

"I really hope I actually learned something. In all seriousness, I hope I learned something, chat, and I walk away with a valuable lesson. I'm really taking this serious, and Imma try my hardest."

Ad

Furthermore, the streamer addressed the physical challenges he faced, claiming that nobody in his chatbox would be able to keep up with the training style:

"Y'all don't understand the training that we just did. I don't think anybody in the chat can do that. We climbed up the steepest hill... harsh environments and it's harder to breathe."

In other news, IShowSpeed's team has addressed allegations that the Chinese government funded his recent trip to China. His cameraman, Slipz, stated that the streamer financed the journey himself and is likely to incur a net loss.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback