"First black Shaloin in the world"— Fans go gaga as clip of IShowSpeed performing Kung Fu at the Shaolin temple goes viral

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" has taken his IRL streaming antics to East Asia, with a series of broadcasts journeying across China. Most recently, the streamer visited the Shaolin temple in Zhengzhou, determined to be trained in Kung Fu. In preparation, the streamer dressed up as a monk, even wearing a bald cap to cover up his dreadlocks.

The stream depicting Speed's visit to the temple garnered over 5 million views on YouTube, and clips from the video quickly spread across the internet. Fans on X found the situation interesting, pointing out the absurdity of seeing someone like Speed in that environment.

User @hiubaik commented that the streamer was the first person of African descent to undergo Shaolin training:

"Speed [is the] first black Shaolin in the world."

@EatMyKabobs felt that the streamer's expeditions around the world, coupled with his comedic nature, were a surefire way for him to gain worldwide notoriety:

"Unintentionally a worldwide comedian. The way he puts a smile on everyone’s face. Everyone in the world will know him eventually."

Others like @TyTheImitator added to the praise, claiming that Speed has surpassed his fellow streamer and close associate Kai Cenat in terms of global fame:

"It’s crazy how Speed surpassed Kai in Global notoriety! Congrats and look forward to seeing more content."

@lionheart_nft made a humorous remark about the streamer's performance, joking that the streamer had outdone the experienced monks at the temple with his performance:

"Somebody call the Shaolin monks; their centuries of training were pointless."

IShowSpeed faces brutal Kung Fu reality

As part of his training journey, IShowSpeed had to undergo some extreme exercises that Shaolin monks at the temple practice.

For instance, after he had warmed up, Speed was put through Iron Body training, a martial arts practice designed to make the body incredibly resilient to pain and injury. Essentially, the streamer stood in position while a trainer struck his body with a wooden stick.

Considering his outbursts of pain after every strike, this seemed to be overwhelming for Speed. On one occasion, the stick broke after making contact with his body, and the pain from the blow sent Speed to the ground.

Regardless of the struggle, the streamer's journey came full circle as he showed off his skills on stage at a Shaolin Kung Fu performance.

In other news, IShowSpeed and Kai Cenat became a part of the Super Bowl build-up, captaining their own teams in a star-studded game of flag football.

