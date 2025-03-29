"That is amazing": Fans react to Chinese artist's mural depicting IShowSpeed commemorating his Asia Tour

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" is touring China, and most recently, the streamer broadcasted himself live from the famous Shaolin temple in Zhengzhou. The stream went viral, increasing Darren's growing relevance in the country. On March 29, a marker of his fame popped up as a mural. The art piece covered an entire wall and featured unicorns and rainbows accompanying the streamer's face.

Fans on the X reacted to the mural, and many, like @_Crypt0_Viking_ commended the piece:

"That is amazing."

@Amir7ch189352 pointed out the warm reception Darren has received so far during his stay, reflected in the mural:

"Chinese people are just wholesome."

Considering the streamer's visits across the globe and the consistent uproar he created in each streaming tour he has conducted, @hzqripzer suggested that "every country" should have an IShowSpeed mural:

"Every country needs to have a Speed mural in the street."

Amidst this situation, @Bepond924 added to the frequent comparisons made between One Piece's protagonist, Luffy, and the streamer, who happens to be a huge One Piece fan:

"Bro became the real Luffy. [The] real Joyboy, maybe he is the chosen one to bring peace to this world."

Looking at the details within the mural of IShowSpeed spotted in China

Apart from a cartoon-like depiction of the streamer's face, the mural featured elements from Wowkie Zhang's viral hit Sunshine, Rainbow, White Pony, including the iconic unicorn character and rainbows.

The mural also prominently features the Chinese word "nèi ge" (那个), painted in red. This word forms the refrain in Zhang's song and translates literally to "that one" or simply "that." Beyond its literal meaning, "nèi ge" is commonly used in Mandarin as a filler word, akin to "um," "uh," or "you know" in English, to indicate hesitation or to fill pauses during speech.

In the context of this song, "nèi ge" functions similarly to the English word "the," as in phrases like "you are the" or "I am the." However, this refrain has transformed into a meme in Western culture, primarily because of its homophonic similarity to the "N-word," a racial slur.

IShowSpeed himself referenced the song during his performance at the Shaolin temple.

In other news, IShowSpeed has amassed 1 million followers on Douyin, the Chinese counterpart to TikTok, just a day after the Chinese government commended his live broadcasts.

