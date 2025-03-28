Popular YouTuber Darren "IShowSpeed" has hit a million followers on the Chinese social media application Douyin, a variant of TikTok that is designed for the Chinese market. This comes only a day after the Chinese Embassy in the United States posted the streamer's videos on its official X account, hailing Darren as an example of content creators bridging the gap between Eastern and Western culture.

IShowSpeed started using the app earlier this month and announced that he would be sharing videos on it during his ongoing IRL trip to China, Hong Kong, and Mongolia. Screenshots of the streamer's account with over a million followers were shared by fans on websites like X to mark the milestone on March 27, 2025.

Chinese government posts about IShowSpeed's IRL stream in the country

For those unaware, IShowSpeed has become popular for IRL touring worldwide, interacting with people, and experiencing culture from Peru to Indonesia live on his YouTube channel. Currently, the streamer is in China, having visited cities like Shanghai, with clips of his broadcasts from the trip going viral all over social media.

His efforts have not gone unnoticed by the Chinese government either. On March 26, the official X account of the country's United States Embassy posted a compilation of clips from IShowSpeed's China livestreams in recognition of the impact the 20-year-old YouTuber's streams have had by relaying his experiences from the country to his audience worldwide.

The Chinese US Embassy account wrote:

"The 20-year-old popular American YouTuber #IShowSpeed has kicked off a journey in #China that has already garnered massive global attention, which indicates a broader trend of digital influencers bridging cultural gaps and creating alternative channels for foreign audiences to understand a vibrant China."

As mentioned, Speed's China tour has drawn a lot of eyeballs to his YouTube streams with a majority of the reaction being very positive. However, that does not mean his streams have been bereft of controversy. Here is our list of some of the top controversies on the YouTuber's broadcasts since he started his big Asia tour.

