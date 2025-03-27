Chinese embassy in the US posts clips of IShowSpeed amid his IRL streams in the country

The official X account of the Chinese embassy in the United States recently posted about popular YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" and his recent IRL broadcasts from China. The content creator has made a name for himself thanks to his live vlog-style broadcasts on YouTube, recently surpassing 37 million subscribers.

IShowSpeed started his IRL streaming tour of China on March 24, 2025. The tour was announced via a trailer featuring a Chinese dragon and has since attracted a lot of attention, with clips from the broadcasts going viral online.

It appears that the 20-year-old has now caught the attention of the Chinese government, with the country's embassy in the US sharing some of his videos on their X account on March 26, 2025.

In the post, the government-affiliated account described the streamer as part of a new generation of content creators who are bridging the gap between Eastern and Western cultures:

"The 20-year-old popular American YouTuber #IShowSpeed @ishowspeedsuii has kicked off a journey in #China that has already garnered massive global attention, which indicates a broader trend of digital influencers bridging cultural gaps and creating alternative channels for foreign audiences to understand a vibrant China."

The post has generated a lot of attention, receiving over 300K impressions at the time of writing. Fans of the content creator have also responded positively to it.

"Speed is a living Legend," one fan claimed.

"Love to see speed man !!! The only streamer with a bigger heart than the entire world," another wrote.

However, some users pointed out that YouTube, the platform IShowSpeed streams on, is banned in China.

"We demand for YouTube to be unbanned in China so the Chinese people can watch Speed," a user posted.

IShowSpeed backflipped at the Great Wall of China

During his IRL tour, IShowSpeed has been traveling to multiple cities in China. While he hasn't disclosed all of his specific destinations, he has mentioned that he plans to do several broadcasts from the country, as well as visit Hong Kong and Mongolia.

One of his most recent viral videos came from his visit to the iconic Great Wall of China.

IShowSpeed was very impressed when he saw the monument from a distance and was eager to climb it. To commemorate the moment, he performed a backflip at the location while surrounded by tourists and fans.

