IShowSpeed reveals having "inspiring" interaction with Jackie Chan as his China tour officially ends

Darren "IShowSpeed" has finally wrapped up one of his biggest tours. YouTube's biggest IRL (in real life) streamer had been touring China since March 24, 2025. Today (April 11, 2025) was seemingly his last stream from the tour, having hosted an IRL stream in Mongolia.

His tour also saw him meeting some major names associated with the region. One of the names was Jackie Chan. The streamer had earlier revealed that he was very close to confirming a collaboration with the Hollywood star and martial artist. Today, he confirmed he had met him off-camera.

"China tour was great man, everything was great. Good things gotta come to an end, though. I did everything I wanted to do - I met Jackie (Chan), I met Zhenwei Wang (actor), I met super idol. Yes, chat, I did meet Jackie, but it wasn't on camera."

He labeled his meeting with Jackie Chan as "inspiring."

"I did meet him, and it was very inspiring, and Imma really cherish that moment of me meeting Jackie. That really inspired me a lot. Jackie is a very inspiring guy, he inspired me to do better on our conversation."

Will IShowSpeed go to Japan next?

While IShowSpeed announced the end of his Chain Tour, he might not return to the U.S. just yet. Earlier this month, he revealed plans to extend his trip with a potential visit to Japan under one condition.

The condition was for him to reach 38.6 million subscribers on YouTube.

"Chat, if we get to 38.6 (million subscribers) during this China tour, I will extend to go to Japan. Mark my words. Swear to god. On my dead aunt. You know I never go back on a promise."

At the time of writing, IShowSpeed's channel has indeed reached his target, meaning he might be heading to the Land of the Rising Sun next. He previously visited Japan in June 2023.

Speed's China tour has earned him over a million new subscribers. Throughout the tour, he met several notable figures, with one of the most memorable moments being his meeting with popular singer Wowkie Zhang, the artist behind the viral Sunshine, Rainbow, White Pony.

Speed's China tour began on March 24, 2025, in Shanghai. Since then, he has traveled to several other cities, including Beijing, Shenzhen, and Hong Kong.

