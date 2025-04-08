IShowSpeed seemingly teases the next country he's going to tour, as his China livestreams skyrocket his popularity to next level

YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" has had quite a time during his first-ever IRL (in real life) tour of China. The streamer visited eight cities, including Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, and Hong Kong (March 24, 2025 - April 7, 2025). Today (April 8, 2025), the streamer seemingly teased his next destination, which appears to be Japan.

IShowSpeed posted a story of himself with two of his security personnel, Henry and Rudiger (not his real name). The trio stood outside what appeared to be a private jet. The most interesting part of the story is the song used in it - AdTurnUp's 9PM in Shibuya.

Shibuya is, of course, a popular ward (district) in Tokyo, Japan. It is famous for its bustling Shibuya Crossing - one of the busiest pedestrian intersections in the world. See what Speed posted here:

"If we get to 38.6 during this China tour, I will extend to go to Japan": IShowSpeed talks about extending his tour

YouTube streamer IShowSpeed is arguably the most popular IRL streamer in the world. Everywhere he goes, he draws in millions of viewers. His tour of China alone earned him over a million new subscribers.

During his latest stream in Changsha on April 7, 2025, Speed revealed that if his channel surpassed the 38.6 million subscriber milestone, he would add a second leg to his ongoing China tour and head to Japan. He said:

"Chat, if we get to 38.6 (million subscribers) during this China tour, I will extend to go to Japan. Mark my words. Swear to god. On my dead aunt. You know I never go back on a promise."

As of April 8, 2025, IShowSpeed’s channel has over 38.4 million subscribers. According to Social Blade, his channel gains around 100K new subscribers daily, which means he’s likely to hit his 38.6 million target within a few days.

Speed also teased a possible trip to Japan via his alternate X account. Posting from @ronaldobetter07, he hinted:

"japan after china?????????"

This wouldn't be his first trip to Japan. The streamer visited the country in July 2023, drawing significant attention and earning him a surge in views.

Speed's China tour this year isn’t his first international trip of 2025. Back in January, he toured South America, visiting several countries, including Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Ecuador, and Uruguay.

