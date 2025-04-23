"YouTube legend for sure": Fans react to IShowSpeed appearing on YouTube's official 20th anniversary video

YouTube celebrated its 20th anniversary on April 22, 2025. Since its establishment in 2005, the platform has become home to millions of creators, including Darren "IShowSpeed". To commemorate this milestone, YouTube rickrolled its audience by releasing a special take on Rick Astley's viral 1987 hit song, Never Gonna Give You Up. The video featured clips and cameos from nearly 100 YouTube channels.

Each contributor sang a word or lyric from Astley's song, creating a mash-up involving star-studded content creators. IShowSpeed was seen with the likes of Mark "Markiplier", Kai Cenat, Anthony Padilla, Katt Williams, and more. Although having just a single word patched in, Speed's involvement has created a buzz on X, and some, like user @Slowfreeze98, claimed Darren has reached legend status:

Expand Tweet

"YouTube legend for sure."

Expand Tweet

Others, like @Footballzonei, noted that this is a milestone for the streamer as well:

"It was a historic milestone for Speed to reach that high."

User @cybervibeX claimed that Speed's presence online has reached the global stage:

"Speed is World wide celebrity."

Apart from the hype around IShowSpeed, some users, like @R1valary, were disappointed about YouTube legend Felix "PewDiePie" Kjelberg not being involved in the compilation:

"No PewDiePie, SMH."

What was IShowSpeed's contribution to YouTube's 20th Anniversary compilation?

Speed's face appeared right at the video's 30-second mark, and like many other creators involved in the highlight reel, a single word from the streamer's past broadcasts was added in to complete a whole lyric:

"Feeling."

As of this writing, YouTube's celebratory video titled It’s Our Birthday, Let’s Party, has about 2.1 million views. Interestingly, on its 20th anniversary, YouTube announced that over 20 trillion videos have been uploaded on the website. According to an article from The Hollywood Reporter that shared some staggering figures, the platform claims that over 20 million videos are uploaded every day.

In addition, YouTube users average more than 100 million comments on videos daily.

Reports indicate that YouTube has approximately 2.7 billion monthly active users. To put that into perspective, this figure represents about 47% of the global online population.

In other news, Canadian football star Alphonso Davies has challenged IShowSpeed to a race.

