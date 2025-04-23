  • home icon
  • Streamers
  • "YouTube legend for sure": Fans react to IShowSpeed appearing on YouTube's official 20th anniversary video

"YouTube legend for sure": Fans react to IShowSpeed appearing on YouTube's official 20th anniversary video

By Vishnu Menon
Modified Apr 23, 2025 18:02 GMT
Fans react to IShowSpeed
Fans react to IShowSpeed's official collaboration with YouTube (Images via YouTube)

YouTube celebrated its 20th anniversary on April 22, 2025. Since its establishment in 2005, the platform has become home to millions of creators, including Darren "IShowSpeed". To commemorate this milestone, YouTube rickrolled its audience by releasing a special take on Rick Astley's viral 1987 hit song, Never Gonna Give You Up. The video featured clips and cameos from nearly 100 YouTube channels.

Ad

Each contributor sang a word or lyric from Astley's song, creating a mash-up involving star-studded content creators. IShowSpeed was seen with the likes of Mark "Markiplier", Kai Cenat, Anthony Padilla, Katt Williams, and more. Although having just a single word patched in, Speed's involvement has created a buzz on X, and some, like user @Slowfreeze98, claimed Darren has reached legend status:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"YouTube legend for sure."
Ad

Others, like @Footballzonei, noted that this is a milestone for the streamer as well:

"It was a historic milestone for Speed to reach that high."

User @cybervibeX claimed that Speed's presence online has reached the global stage:

"Speed is World wide celebrity."

Apart from the hype around IShowSpeed, some users, like @R1valary, were disappointed about YouTube legend Felix "PewDiePie" Kjelberg not being involved in the compilation:

Ad
"No PewDiePie, SMH."

What was IShowSpeed's contribution to YouTube's 20th Anniversary compilation?

youtube-cover
Ad

Speed's face appeared right at the video's 30-second mark, and like many other creators involved in the highlight reel, a single word from the streamer's past broadcasts was added in to complete a whole lyric:

"Feeling."

As of this writing, YouTube's celebratory video titled It’s Our Birthday, Let’s Party, has about 2.1 million views. Interestingly, on its 20th anniversary, YouTube announced that over 20 trillion videos have been uploaded on the website. According to an article from The Hollywood Reporter that shared some staggering figures, the platform claims that over 20 million videos are uploaded every day.

Ad

In addition, YouTube users average more than 100 million comments on videos daily.

Reports indicate that YouTube has approximately 2.7 billion monthly active users. To put that into perspective, this figure represents about 47% of the global online population.

In other news, Canadian football star Alphonso Davies has challenged IShowSpeed to a race.

About the author
Vishnu Menon

Vishnu Menon

Vishnu Menon is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda who covers Streamer news.
His approach involves thorough research, reliable sourcing, and presenting the information to his readers with maximum insight.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Niladri Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications