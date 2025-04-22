Alphonso Davies challenges IShowSpeed to a race

Canadian professional football player player Alphonso Davies recently challenged YouTube content creator and IRL streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" to a race. Davies challenged IShowSpeed through a broadcast held on his on Twitch channel, alphonsodavies, in a broadcast held on April 21, 2025.

During his broadcast on Twitch, ShowSpeed watched the clip of Davies asking him to compete in a race, with the football star stating:

"Speed, my brother, if you're watching, appreciate you. Bro, we still gotta do the race! We still got to do the race."

This is not the first time IShowSpeed and another athlete have attempted ot set up a competitive race, with the streamer asking American track athelete Sha'Carri Richardson to race against him. A challenge which she denied, stating that she did not want to race "for free."

On the other side, Alphonso Davies has been injured since nearly a month, with him acquiring his injury during a match between Canada and United States during the Concacaf Nations League match-ups. Davies had suffered a torn ACL, a devastating knee injury which requires surgery to fix and months of recovery.

Keeping this in mind, IShowSpeed asked his viewers if Davies would be fit to even partake in the race:

"You're injured! Chat, isn't he injured?"

Continuing on, Davies stated that the race could be done now with his injured state or when he is healthier and back to his normal training routine:

"We can do it right now, or when I'm back healthy. When I'm back fully fit. When I can run again. We gotta do the race... We've been talking about doing this for a long time."

IShowSpeed recently stated that be may potentially partake in a stunt to celebrate reaching 40 million subscribers on YouTube. The streamer stated that he would like to do "wing walking," an airborne stunt involving an individual walking along the wings of an aeroplane as it flies.

