"Sha'Carri Richardson has million-dollar legs, I don't blame her"- Fans react as Olympian refuses to race IShowSpeed for 'free'

Sha'Carri Richardson was again challenged for a race by YouTube streamer IShowSpeed during an appearance at the celebrity flag football game in New Orleans. The defending world champion refused to race for free, and fans expressed mixed reactions to her statement.

IShowSpeed expressed the desire to race Richardson during a stream on his YouTube channel last year and claimed to be faster than the American sprinter. He challenged the sprinter again on Monday in New Orleans before Richardson refused to race for 'free.'

"I don't race for free," Richardson responded

While the pair eventually agreed to a race, given the condition that IShowSpeed trains with Richardson for a day, their candid conversation went viral over social media. Fans expressed mixed reactions to Richardson's statement, with many claiming that the world champion was scared to race against IShowSpeed.

"She said 'I don’t race for free'hshe’s scared to race Speed," a fan wrote

However, many also supported Richardson and said it was wise of her not to take an unnecessary injury risk.

"She has million dollar legs I don't blame her. She pulls a hamstring or any other stupid shit she is out for a period of time," a fan commented

Here are some more reactions:

"She knew she would lose," a user commented

"Ngl I wouldn’t risk my reputation racing Speed either. This nigga was born with all the cheat codes in life smh," a user wrote

"Very intelligent woman. He races her and earns streaming revenue and she gets what? But many of y’all think she didn’t because she was scared she would lose. He streams for a living while she runs for a living. Why would he get paid and she wouldn’t?," a fan noted

"Everyone saying Richardson would lose are dumb. They don’t know her," another fan noted

IShowSpeed earlier raced Noah Lyles, and while he claims he won, he was comfortably beaten by the 100m Olympic champion. He would surely be closer to Richardson if they ever raced, but beating her would be an uphill task for him.

Sha'Carri Richardson names IShowSpeed among people she wants to train to be fast

Sha'Carri Richardson at the Paris 2024 Olympics. - Source: Getty

Sha'Carri Richardson was enjoying the Super Bowl fever in New Orleans with her training partner Christian Coleman before striking up the conversation with IShowSpeed. Afterward, in an interview with the NFL, the two-time Olympic medalist was asked to name the people she would like to train to be fast.

"Oh my gosh, there are so many different choices. But I would say from what I have been seeing, I would pick Teyana Taylor and I would also pick,what's the gentleman's name - IShowSpeed. I would train him to actually be fast," Sha'Carri Richardson said

Richardson is the joint fifth fastest woman in the world, with a personal best of 10.65s in the 100m dash. She is the defending 100m world champion and also won a silver medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

