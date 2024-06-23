Sha'Carri Richardson fastest time vs 100m world record: How close is the American to etching history?

Sha'Carri Richardson has just clocked the fastest 100m time in the world this season to qualify for the Paris Olympics 2024. 10.71s marks the second-fastest time the 24-year-old has clocked so far in her career, the fastest being her victory run of 10.65s at the 2023 World Championships in Budapest.

Richardson’s time of 10.65s at the World Championships made her the joint fifth-fastest woman of all time. While the 10.71s mark will still keep her fifth-place position intact, the 24-year-old seems to be getting closer to the world record of Florence Griffith-Joyner, who clocked 10.49s in 1988.

Richardson clocked 10.88s in the heats, and 10.86s in the semifinals and then set the world lead of 10.71s in the finals to qualify for the Paris Olympics. But in all of the sprints, she didn't get her usual brisk start. The 24-year-old could possibly have went low 10.6s or even high 10.5s if she had got her start right, meaning she is very very close to closing on the 100m world record.

But nonetheless, with the form Sha'Carri Richardson is showing, it's very likely that she may well be able to break Florence Griffith-Joyner’s 100m world record at the Paris Olympics 2024. The 24-year-old has shown the capability to run higher-end 10.5s, and as we proceed into the Paris Olympics, she may well improve to breach the 36-year-old mark of 10.49s.

It will be Richardson's maiden Olympic Games in Paris. The 24-year-old had booked a spot at the 2021 U.S. Track and Field Olympic Trials as well but was disqualified from participation after testing positive for Cannabis. Come Paris, she is heading as favorite for both 100m Olympic gold as well as the 100m world record.

Can Sha'Carri Richardson win the 200m event at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Olympic Trials 2024?

Contrary to the 100m, Sha'Carri Richardson hasn't had the best of her season in the 200m. She suffered back-to-back losses at the Shanghai and Xiamen Diamond League before shutting the doubters with a blistering 100m run at Prefontaine Classic.

While she ran 22.99s and 23.11s in those two losses, Richardson has a personal best of 21.92s over the 200m. Given her form over the 100m, she will very likely be breaking that mark at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials 2024. But how fast will she need to go make the team?

Sha'Carri Richardson has tough competition with Gabby Thomas, Abby Steiner, and McKenzie Long in the 200. All three women have gone faster than world champion in their career, with Thomas leading the field with 21.60s. To make the team, Richardson will have to be around 21.70-21.80. If she can run that fast, she likely will, the 24-year-old will be a medal contender in both events at the Paris Olympics 2024.