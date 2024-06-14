Gabby Thomas aims double Olympic berth as she declares participation in the 200m and 400m at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials

Gabby Thomas declared that she would compete in the 200m and 400m at the USATF Olympic Trials. The event is scheduled to take place in Hayward Field, Oregon, from June 21-30.

Thomas won the 200m bronze at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and was part of the 4x100m silver-winning USA relay team. Two years after this, the American won two medals at the 2023 World Championships in Budapest. She won silver in the 200m event after clocking 21.81 seconds in the final. Thomas was also part of the team that won gold in the 4x100m relay in Budapest.

The entry lists for the USATF Olympic Trials for the Paris Games have been revealed, with Gabby Thomas competing in the 200m and 400m events.

This season, the 27-year-old has clocked a best timing of 22.08 seconds in 200m while her 400m best is 50.37 seconds.

At the World Athletics Relays, the 27-year-old anchored the 4x100m and 4x400m relay teams to the most coveted victory, booking two berths on the Paris roster already.

CITIUS Mag's X handle recently released Thomas' schedule, which has the timings and the dates of the 200m and 400m races at the US Olympic Trials. The 400m finals will take place on June 22, whereas the 200m finals are scheduled for June 29, 2024.

"You can’t even be a little bit off because a centimeter is the difference" - Gabby Thomas sheds light on being in top shape ahead of the Olympics

Gabby Thomas after winning the USATF NYC Grand Prix

Having earned the individual 200m bronze and the 4x100m silver, Gabby Thomas has the golds in her hindsight at the Paris Olympics. However, according to the 27-year-old, the build-up is equally important since the Olympic stage isn't achievable if the athlete is not in top form.

In conversation at The Wear House during SXSW, the two-time world medalist shed light on the importance of being the best physically, mentally, and emotionally, since a centimeter difference can turn tables in the sporting world.

"By the time you get to the Olympics, you want to be at your top peak performance, physically, mentally, emotionally. Everything we do is gearing up for that one moment. You can’t even be a little bit off because a centimeter is the difference between a gold and silver medal.”

Thomas' most recent participation came at the USATF New York City Grand Prix, where she won the 200m event while finishing fourth in the 100m race.