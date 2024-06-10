"It's all coming together when it needs to"- Gabby Thomas delighted after an impressive comeback at NYC Grand Prix ahead of U.S Olympic Trials 2024

The 2023 World Championship gold medalist, Gabby Thomas, recently opened up about her superb comeback at the USATF New York City Grand Prix 2024. This comes just a few days after her disappointing performance at the USATF Los Angeles Grand Prix in Drake Stadium.

During the race, Thomas finished fourth in the event with a run time of 22.68 seconds. However, she came back strongly in New York and got back her momentum just ahead of the US Olympic Track and Field Trials in Eugene.

She produced a scintillating performance on Sunday and bagged the gold medal in the Women's 200m event with a registered run time of 22.42 seconds. Even though this was almost 0.35 seconds more than her personal best in the 200m this season (22.08 seconds at the 2024 Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays), it was enough for her to clinch the top position on the podium.

USA's Tamara Clerk finished in the second position with a run time of 22.79 seconds, while Jenna Prandini clinched the bronze medal as USA's athletes inflicted a clean sweep in the Women's 200m event.

Following this victory, Gabby Thomas retweeted one of her posts that she had put up after her disappointing performance at the USATF Los Angeles Grand Prix. She captioned it, saying:

"Just like I said, it’s all coming together when it needs to. Up next: Olympic Trials"

Gabby Thomas will be next seen at the US Olympic Track and Field Trials scheduled later this month. She will be one of the hot favorites in the 200m event considering the performance she produced on Sunday.

Gabby Thomas opens up about her imposter syndrome

Gabby Thomas at the USATF Los Angeles Grand Prix 2024

Thomas has been one of the most sought-after women when it comes to the current generation of track and field athletes. However, the Georgia native has also faced various demons across her collegiate and senior career that have always caused her to doubt herself in various stages.

In a recent interview with Sky Sports, Thomas opened up about his she struggled with this imposter syndrome during her collegiate days and even now in the tracks. She stated:

"I haven't always been a star. And every time I enter a new space, I'm challenging myself and putting myself in a space that I'm not comfortable with."

During the interview, Gabby Thomas also explained how awkward she felt after winning her first-ever Olympic gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.