USATF NYC Grand Prix 2024 Final Results: Noah Lyles, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Gabby Thomas secure dominant victories

The 2024 USATF NYC Grand Prix saw the participation of many track and field global stars on June 8 and 9 at the Icahn Stadium. The event was also a part of the World Athletics Continental Tour - Gold meeting.
Among the top athletes, Noah Lyles, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Gabby Thomas, and Yaime Perez produced dominant victories as they secured convincing wins in the men’s 200m, and women’s 400m, 200m, and discus throw events, respectively.
In the men’s 200m, Noah Lyles clocked a 19.77s in his season opener to edge out Liberia’s Joseph Fahnbulleh, who recorded a 20.15s. Noah’s brother Josephus Lyles finished third in the race with a 20.51s at the 2024 USATF NYC Grand Prix.
Meanwhile, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone achieved a world-leading performance in the 400m event where she clocked a sensational 48.75s, just 0.01 seconds shy of her personal best in the distance.
Gabby Thomas too clinched a win in the women’s 200m at the USATF NYC Grand Prix, completing the race in 22.42s. Yaime Perez of Cuba was way ahead of the second-placed Cici Onyekwere (61.35) as she achieved a best throw of 68.31m to win the discus event.
In a highly competitive women’s 100m hurdles, the world indoor record holder and champion (60m hurdles) Devynne Charlton emerged as the winner with a 12.56s, defeating top names such as the likes of Alaysha Johnson, Tobi Amusan, Danielle Williams, Masai Russell, and Kendra Harrison.
The men’s 400m saw Kirani James winning the event as he clocked a time of 44.55s. On his way, he got the better of world record holder Wayde Van Niekerk who had to settle for the third place with a 44.74s. In the women’s long jump, Tara Davis-Woodhall displayed dominance yet again with a best effort of 7.14m mark.
Men’s events results at the 2024 USATF NYC Grand Prix
Enter caption Enter caption Kirani James (C) defeated Wayde Van Niekerk (L) at the USATF NYC Grand Prix 2024. i
100m
- Udodi Onwuzurike (NGR) - 10.24
- Kendal Williams (USA) - 10.25
- Pjai Austin (USA) - 10.26
200m
- Noah Lyles (USA) - 19.77
- Joseph Fahnbulleh (LBR) - 20.15
- Josephus Lyles (USA) - 20.51
400m
- Kirani James (GRN) - 44.55
- Chris Bailey (USA) - 44.73
- Wayde Van Niekerk (RSA) - 44.74
800m
- Tonatiu Lopez (MEX) - 1:44.96
- Wes Ferguson (USA) - 1:45.06
- Josh Hoey (USA) - 1:45.35
1500m
- Jake Wightman (GBR) - 3:34.01
- Eric Holt (USA) - 3:34.05
- Hobbs Kessler (USA) - 3:34.41
110m Hurdles
- Trey Cunningham (USA) - 13.21
- Rasheed Broadbell (JAM) - 13.28
- Michael Dickson (USA) - 13.45
Long Jump
- Marquis Dendy (USA) - 8.07
- Carey McLeod (JAM) - 7.97
- Jarrion Lawson (USA) - 7.73
Triple Jump
- Donald Scott (USA) - 16.94
- Jordan Scott (JAM) - 16.92
- Chris Carter (USA) - 16.30
Discus Throw
- Alex Rose (SAM) - 66.18m
- Roje Stona (JAM) - 65.96m
- Andrew Evans (USA) - 65.78m
High Jump
- Dontavious Hill (USA) - 2.26
- Earnie Sears (USA) - 2.23
- Donald Thomas (BAH) - 2.23
Hammer Throw
- Daniel Haugh (USA) - 77.76m
- Rudy Winkler (USA) - 77.23m
- Tyler Williams (USA) - 72.05m
Javelin Throw
- Donavon Banks (USA) - 79.20m
- Jordan Davis (USA) - 78.72m
- Curtis Thompson (USA) - 78.63m
Women’s events results at the 2024 USATF NYC Grand Prix
- 100mFavour Ofili (NGR) - 11.18
- Morolake Akinosun (USA) - 11.20
- Aleia Hobbs (USA) - 11.21
100m Hurdles
- Devynne Charlton (BAH) - 12.56
- Alaysha Johnson (USA) - 12.58
- Tobi Amusan (NGR) - 12.66
200m
- Gabby Thomas (USA) - 22.42
- Tamara Clark (USA) - 22.79
- Jenna Prandini (USA) - 22.96
400m
- Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (USA) - 48.75
- Talitha Diggs (USA) - 50.91
- Stacey Ann Williams (JAM) - 50.94
800m
- Sage Hurta-Klecker (USA) - 2:00.33
- Olivia Baker (USA) - 2:00.73
- Sammy Watson (USA) - 2:00.91
Discus Throw
- Yaime Perez (CUB) - 68.31
- Cici Onyekwere (NGR) - 61.35
- Jade Lally (GBR) - 59.30
Hammer Throw
- Rachel Tanczos (USA) - 73.55
- Jillian Shippee (USA) - 71.08
- Annette Echikunwoke (USA) - 70.54
Javelin Throw
- Kara Winger (USA) - 63.22
- Maggie Malone Hardin (USA) - 59.93
- Madison Wiltrout (USA) - 59.67
High Jump
- Vashti Cunningham (USA) - 1.95
- Nagisa Takahashi (JPN) - 1.87
- Kimberly Williamson (JAM) - 1.84
Long Jump
- Tara Davis-Woodhall (USA) - 7.14
- Jasmine Moore (USA) - 6.88
- Quanesha Burks (USA) - 6.86
Shot Put
- Sarah Mitton (CAN) - 20.15
- Raven Saunders (USA) - 19.11
- Jessica Ramsey (USA) - 18.83