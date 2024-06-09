USATF NYC Grand Prix 2024 Final Results: Noah Lyles, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Gabby Thomas secure dominant victories

The 2024 USATF NYC Grand Prix saw the participation of many track and field global stars on June 8 and 9 at the Icahn Stadium. The event was also a part of the World Athletics Continental Tour - Gold meeting.

Among the top athletes, Noah Lyles, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Gabby Thomas, and Yaime Perez produced dominant victories as they secured convincing wins in the men’s 200m, and women’s 400m, 200m, and discus throw events, respectively.

In the men’s 200m, Noah Lyles clocked a 19.77s in his season opener to edge out Liberia’s Joseph Fahnbulleh, who recorded a 20.15s. Noah’s brother Josephus Lyles finished third in the race with a 20.51s at the 2024 USATF NYC Grand Prix.

Meanwhile, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone achieved a world-leading performance in the 400m event where she clocked a sensational 48.75s, just 0.01 seconds shy of her personal best in the distance.

Gabby Thomas too clinched a win in the women’s 200m at the USATF NYC Grand Prix, completing the race in 22.42s. Yaime Perez of Cuba was way ahead of the second-placed Cici Onyekwere (61.35) as she achieved a best throw of 68.31m to win the discus event.

In a highly competitive women’s 100m hurdles, the world indoor record holder and champion (60m hurdles) Devynne Charlton emerged as the winner with a 12.56s, defeating top names such as the likes of Alaysha Johnson, Tobi Amusan, Danielle Williams, Masai Russell, and Kendra Harrison.

The men’s 400m saw Kirani James winning the event as he clocked a time of 44.55s. On his way, he got the better of world record holder Wayde Van Niekerk who had to settle for the third place with a 44.74s. In the women’s long jump, Tara Davis-Woodhall displayed dominance yet again with a best effort of 7.14m mark.

Men’s events results at the 2024 USATF NYC Grand Prix

100m

Udodi Onwuzurike (NGR) - 10.24 Kendal Williams (USA) - 10.25 Pjai Austin (USA) - 10.26

200m

Noah Lyles (USA) - 19.77 Joseph Fahnbulleh (LBR) - 20.15 Josephus Lyles (USA) - 20.51

400m

Kirani James (GRN) - 44.55 Chris Bailey (USA) - 44.73 Wayde Van Niekerk (RSA) - 44.74

800m

Tonatiu Lopez (MEX) - 1:44.96 Wes Ferguson (USA) - 1:45.06 Josh Hoey (USA) - 1:45.35

1500m

Jake Wightman (GBR) - 3:34.01 Eric Holt (USA) - 3:34.05 Hobbs Kessler (USA) - 3:34.41

110m Hurdles

Trey Cunningham (USA) - 13.21 Rasheed Broadbell (JAM) - 13.28 Michael Dickson (USA) - 13.45

Long Jump

Marquis Dendy (USA) - 8.07 Carey McLeod (JAM) - 7.97 Jarrion Lawson (USA) - 7.73

Triple Jump

Donald Scott (USA) - 16.94 Jordan Scott (JAM) - 16.92 Chris Carter (USA) - 16.30

Discus Throw

Alex Rose (SAM) - 66.18m Roje Stona (JAM) - 65.96m Andrew Evans (USA) - 65.78m

High Jump

Dontavious Hill (USA) - 2.26 Earnie Sears (USA) - 2.23 Donald Thomas (BAH) - 2.23

Hammer Throw

Daniel Haugh (USA) - 77.76m Rudy Winkler (USA) - 77.23m Tyler Williams (USA) - 72.05m

Javelin Throw

Donavon Banks (USA) - 79.20m Jordan Davis (USA) - 78.72m Curtis Thompson (USA) - 78.63m

Women’s events results at the 2024 USATF NYC Grand Prix

Tara Davis-Woodhall won the long jump event at the USATF NYC Grand Prix 2024

100m

Favour Ofili (NGR) - 11.18 Morolake Akinosun (USA) - 11.20 Aleia Hobbs (USA) - 11.21

100m Hurdles

Devynne Charlton (BAH) - 12.56 Alaysha Johnson (USA) - 12.58 Tobi Amusan (NGR) - 12.66

200m

Gabby Thomas (USA) - 22.42 Tamara Clark (USA) - 22.79 Jenna Prandini (USA) - 22.96

400m

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (USA) - 48.75 Talitha Diggs (USA) - 50.91 Stacey Ann Williams (JAM) - 50.94

800m

Sage Hurta-Klecker (USA) - 2:00.33 Olivia Baker (USA) - 2:00.73 Sammy Watson (USA) - 2:00.91

Discus Throw

Yaime Perez (CUB) - 68.31 Cici Onyekwere (NGR) - 61.35 Jade Lally (GBR) - 59.30

Hammer Throw

Rachel Tanczos (USA) - 73.55 Jillian Shippee (USA) - 71.08 Annette Echikunwoke (USA) - 70.54

Javelin Throw

Kara Winger (USA) - 63.22 Maggie Malone Hardin (USA) - 59.93 Madison Wiltrout (USA) - 59.67

High Jump

Vashti Cunningham (USA) - 1.95 Nagisa Takahashi (JPN) - 1.87 Kimberly Williamson (JAM) - 1.84

Long Jump

Tara Davis-Woodhall (USA) - 7.14 Jasmine Moore (USA) - 6.88 Quanesha Burks (USA) - 6.86

Shot Put

Sarah Mitton (CAN) - 20.15 Raven Saunders (USA) - 19.11 Jessica Ramsey (USA) - 18.83